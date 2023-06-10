Call of Duty teases probable collaboration with The Boys in Season 4 trailer

Call of Duty fans are in for an exciting collaboration as hints of a partnership with Amazon's hit superhero series, The Boys, have emerged.

Call of Duty X The Boys. (Image Credit: Activision)

The anticipation grew when the trailer for Season 4 of Call of Duty was unveiled at Summer Game Fest, featuring the vibrant new battle royale map, Vondel, in Warzone 2.

In recent years, Call of Duty has gained a reputation for its collaborations with iconic characters from the world of Hollywood.

Black Ops Cold War delighted fans with the inclusion of horror legends such as Ghostface, Jigsaw, and Leatherface, as well as action heroes from the 80s like Rambo and John McClane.

More recently, Call of Duty: Vanguard introduced notable figures like King Kong, Godzilla, and the Terminator to the game, while Modern Warfare 2 welcomed the notorious Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as its latest major collaboration.

The hype surrounding a potential collaboration between Call of Duty and The Boys was sparked by an image posted by The Boys on Call of Duty's Twitter thread featuring the Season 4 trailer and the new Vondel map.

The image showcased a building in the trailer adorned with The Boys' logo spray-painted on it, accompanied by a humorous Antony Starr’s Homelander meme. In response, Call of Duty cleverly fired back with a Captain Price meme-face from the 2019 Modern Warfare game, strongly hinting at an imminent collaboration.

While the exact details of this collaboration remain unclear, it is expected that one or more characters from The Boys will join COD’s roster of operators.

Homelander, the face of the series, seems like a likely addition.

Homelander's potential involvement in the gaming world doesn't stop here. Recent leaks for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack also suggest his presence, alongside other anti-hero characters like DC's Peacemaker and Omni Man from Amazon's highly popular superhero series, Invincible. Plus, characters like Billy Butcher and Soldier Boy from The Boys could also make their way into this exciting Call of Duty collaboration.

With Season 4 of The Boys aiming for a release later this year or in early 2024, the timing seems perfect for this non-Marvel superhero franchise to venture into the gaming realm through Call of Duty and the rumoured Mortal Kombat 1 appearance.

While no specific information about The Boys' integration into Call of Duty has been provided, fans of both the game and the series can expect more details as Call of Duty Season 4 unfolds, commencing on June 14.