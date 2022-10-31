Centre issues fresh warning to Google Chrome users, says ‘remote attacker…’

The Centre has sounded a warning to Google Chrome users about multiple vulnerabilities which could make their web browsers vulnerable to hackers. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), an agency under the ministry of electronics and information technology which regularly issues updates on cyber security, has issued a high severity warning for the users.



According to CERT-IN, multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to heap buffer overflow in Vulkan, Use after free in layout, extensions, accessibility and feedback service on Chrome OS, insufficient data validation in file system and extensions as well as inappropriate implementation in full screen mode.



The CERT-IN states, “Multiple vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to bypass security restriction, execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service condition on the targeted system.”



The software affected include Google Chrome versions prior to 107.0.5304.62 for Mac, versions prior to 107.0.5304.68 for Linux and the versions prior to 07.0.5304.62/63 for Windows.



The agency recommends immediately upgrading the Google Chrome browsers to the latest versions.



The CERT-IN had also issued the same warning in September and August on the web browser being vulnerable to routine attackers.



