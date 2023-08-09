Chandrayaan-3 Mission highlights: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today, placing the spacecraft in 174 km x 1437 km orbit.

Chandrayaan-3 latest Updates(ISRO)

The previous orbit reduction move for Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4,313 km.