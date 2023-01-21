ChatGPT co-authors research papers; Is it even ethical, academia debates

ChatGPT has astounded netizens with its ability to provide detailed answers to even complex questions for the human brain. However, several instances are now surfacing that call into question whether the use of the AI tool is ethical. In one such case, this disruptive AI tool has been cited as the author in a number of research articles. The research papers are produced using the free-to-use tool.

According to an article published in Nature, ChatGPT is a co-author on at least four research papers. The article states, Insilico Medicine, a Hong Kong-based AI-powered drug development company, named ChatGPT as a co-author of an article published in the journal Oncoscience last month. The company's CEO, Alex Zhavoronkov, claims that they have released over 80 perspective papers created with generative AI technologies.

How does academia view the use of ChatGPT in research?

ChatGPT being attributed as a study author is not acceptable to a number of research paper publishers because they say AI tools cannot accept responsibility for the content and integrity of scientific papers. Publishers, however, emphasise the importance of including a section in the paper that acknowledges the use of AI tools.

Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, told Nature that AI would not be allowed to be named as an author on a paper and that using AI-generated language without proper citation may be considered plagiarism.

Experts are still sceptical that the AI tool can produce accurate answers to more technical questions. They are concerned that this will lead to system abuse, with people without the necessary expertise writing scientific papers.

What does ChatGPT say about the usage?

We asked the AI tool if it is possible to use it to generate research papers. Here is its response, “ChatGPT can be used to generate text on a variety of topics, including research papers. However, it is important to note that the text generated by the model is not necessarily accurate or reliable, and should not be used as a substitute for thorough research and analysis. It is always best to consult multiple sources and use critical thinking to evaluate the information. Additionally, it is important to properly cite any sources used in a research paper, which ChatGPT does not currently do.”

