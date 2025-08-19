ChatGPT Go subscription launches in India at 399 with UPI payments support

OpenAI has launched a new subscription tier called ChatGPT Go in India, priced at Rs. 399 per month. The plan is designed to give Indian users more access to popular features such as higher usage limits, image generation, file uploads and extended memory, all at a fraction of the cost of the Plus plan. OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs. 399 with UPI payments and 10× higher limits.(Unsplash)

Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, announced that ChatGPT Go is rolling out in India first before expanding to other countries. He explained that one of the biggest requests from Indian users has been affordability and local payment options, which the new tier directly addresses.

With ChatGPT Go, users get ten times higher message limits, ten times more image generations, ten times more file uploads, and double the memory length compared with the free plan. This makes it a practical choice for students, freelancers and professionals who often find the free plan restrictive but may not need the full set of features offered under Plus or Pro.

Another important update is the shift to Indian rupee pricing across subscription tiers. All users in India will now see prices displayed in INR, removing confusion around currency conversions. For the first time, OpenAI is also allowing payments through UPI, India’s most widely used digital payment method. This move makes upgrading to a paid plan simpler and more accessible for a much larger audience.

ChatGPT currently offers four tiers: the free plan with limited usage, the new Go plan at Rs. 399, the Plus plan priced at Rs. 1,999, and the Pro plan at Rs. 19,999. The Go tier is aimed at bridging the gap between free and Plus, giving users breathing space for daily usage at a lower cost.

The India-first rollout highlights OpenAI’s strategy to expand AI adoption in cost-sensitive markets by offering flexible and locally relevant options. It also reflects a shift towards making generative AI tools more inclusive, not just for enterprises and premium users but also for students and individuals using ChatGPT for learning, creative projects, and work.

For everyday users, this launch means fewer interruptions due to usage caps, smoother workflows, and greater creative freedom. Whether drafting long documents, generating images, or uploading files for analysis, the Go plan provides enough capacity for real-world productivity without the high subscription cost.

ChatGPT Go’s launch in India is not just about affordability but also about accessibility. By combining lower pricing with UPI payments, OpenAI has removed two of the biggest barriers for Indian users. With this pilot, India becomes the testbed for a new global strategy, and feedback from users here will likely shape how ChatGPT Go expands worldwide.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 LATEST specs, features, and price