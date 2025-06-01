CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Budget ANC buds that punch above their weight

If you're on the hunt for a pair of true wireless earbuds that won’t drain your wallet but still offer solid performance, the CMF Buds 2 Plus might just be what you're looking for. Positioned as an affordable upgrade over the original Buds 2, these earbuds come from CMF by Nothing, a sub-brand known for delivering high-quality design and features at a fraction of flagship prices. But do they live up to the hype? CMF Buds 2 Plus were launched in India alongside the new CMS Phone 2 Pro.(Ayushmann Chawla)

After spending almost a month testing the Buds 2 Plus across daily commutes, gym sessions, and long calls, here’s our in-depth review of what works, what doesn’t, and whether these buds deserve a spot in your pocket.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Sleek Design, Familiar Feel

Right out of the box, the CMF Buds 2 Plus carry that minimalistic, slightly industrial design language we’ve come to associate with Nothing. The case is compact and lightweight, with a smooth matte finish that resists fingerprints well. It’s available in multiple colours, light grey and blue, offering a bit of personality without going over the top.

The buds themselves are stem-style, reminiscent of the Apple AirPods, but with a squared-off design that feels more modern. They sit snugly in the ear and are surprisingly comfortable even over longer periods. The IP54 rating adds peace of mind, making them a reliable companion during workouts or a rainy commute.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Features and Connectivity

Here’s where things get interesting. For their modest price, the CMF Buds 2 Plus pack in a compelling list of features:

-Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 45dB

-Bluetooth 5.3 with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair

-Customisable touch controls via the Nothing X app

-Dual-device pairing

-13.4mm dynamic drivers

These aren’t just nice-to-haves, they’re features we usually associate with earbuds twice the price.

Pairing is effortless thanks to Fast Pair support, and once connected, the Buds 2 Plus maintain a strong, stable connection. Multipoint connectivity also worked seamlessly in our tests, allowing us to switch from a laptop to phone without any fuss.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Sound Quality

Let’s talk about audio. The 13.4mm drivers deliver a pleasingly full-bodied sound with an emphasis on bass. If you’re a fan of thumping low-end, ideal for gym playlists or EDM, you’ll be pleased. That said, the mids and highs hold their own, producing a fairly balanced output with crisp vocals and clear instrumentation.

The Nothing X app allows for EQ adjustments and even offers a hearing test to personalise your audio profile. It’s a nice touch that makes a genuine difference if you’re picky about your sound signature.

One small caveat: at higher volumes, the audio can get a bit sharp. While not a deal-breaker, it’s something to keep in mind if you prefer cranking your music all the way up.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: ANC and Transparency Mode

Active Noise Cancellation on the Buds 2 Plus is better than expected for the price point. While it doesn’t reach the effectiveness of premium ANC earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 or the AirPods Pro, it certainly cuts down on ambient noise, especially low-end hums like engine rumbles or air conditioning.

Transparency mode is decent too. It’s not the most natural sounding, but it does the job when you need to stay aware of your surroundings. There’s also adaptive ANC which adjusts noise cancellation based on your environment. It’s subtle, but works well enough to justify its inclusion.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Call Quality and Microphones

The CMF Buds 2 Plus feature AI noise reduction during calls, and in practice, they’re among the best in this price range. Voices come through clearly on both ends, and background noise is significantly suppressed, even in busy settings.

For regular voice or video calls, these won’t let you down.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Battery Life

Battery life is one of the CMF Buds 2 Plus’s strongest suits. You get around 8 hours of playback on a single charge, and the case offers up to 43 hours in total. With ANC on, expect about 6 hours per charge, which is still respectable.

Charging is via USB-C (no wireless charging, understandably at this price), and a quick 10-minute top-up gives you a couple of hours of playtime, perfect for when you’re in a rush.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Nothing X App

The Nothing X app, available on both Android and iOS, is cleanly designed and easy to navigate. From here, you can customise touch gestures, adjust the EQ, toggle ANC modes, and even perform a fit test to ensure the buds are sealed correctly in your ears.

It’s refreshing to see such thoughtful software support in budget earbuds.

CMF Buds 2 Plus Review: Verdict

For a pair of earbuds that cost under ₹3300, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are an outstanding deal. They bring together quality sound, decent ANC, reliable connectivity, and long battery life, all wrapped in a stylish design with the backing of a reputable brand.

Are they perfect? No. Audiophiles may crave more nuance in the mids and treble, and wireless charging is missing. But for the vast majority of users, these are incredibly easy to recommend.

If you're after budget wireless earbuds with premium features, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are likely the best bang-for-your-buck option right now.