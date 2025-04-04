CMF Phone 2 India launch confirmed: Know what this mid-ranger could offer

Last year, Nothing launched its sub-brand CMF, which catered to a budget-conscious audience. Its first smartphone, the CMF Phone 1, along with some wearable devices, gained much popularity in the mid-range market for its customisable design. Now, CMF is all set to launch its second-generation smartphone, the CMF Phone 2, in India. The company has finally confirmed its India launch, and it is also expected to launch several other products as it teases images of different Pokemon on social media. Therefore, if you have been waiting for new CMF products, here’s everything you need to know about the Phone 2 and other possible products we could see this year. CMF by Nothing teases a new smartphone launch, which could be the new CMF Phone 2 model.(Flipkart)

CMF Phone 2 launch

After a year long wait, we may finally get to see the CMF Phone 2 launching in India. CMF shared an X post, which consisted of a vertically placed dual-camera setup over an orange rear panel, which is the brand’s signature colour. In the caption, the brand mentioned “In Search of the perfect shot,” creating curiosity over what’s coming.

Alongside CMF’s teaser, Flipkart has also created a landing page for launch that flauts a similar image as the X post. While the company did not confirm the name of the smartphone, considering the timeline and leaks over the past few weeks, it's quite obvious.

Apart from CMF Phone 2, the company could also launch new generation TWS earbuds, smartwatch and a neckband, considering the new product launch teasers. Now, here’s a look at what we expect from the new generation CMF Phone 2.

CMF Phone 2: What to expect

As CMF Phone 1, the Phone 2 will likely come with customisable rear panel with screws, lanyard attachment, and other accesorries attachments. The Phone 2 is also expected to have a smaller 6.3-inch display than last year’s 6.7-inch display. In an early tipped image, the Phone 2 was showcased with a triple camera setup, plastic rear panel, and more. Now, as the CMF has started to tease the product, we may get to know more about the design.

For performance, the company could opt for MediaTek Dimensity 7400, considering it's a mid-range smartphone of around Rs.20000. Now, to confirm what’s coming, we may have to wait a few days more. As far as launch date is concerned, the CMF Phone 2 could launch in the coming weeks of April.