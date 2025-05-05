CMF Phone 2 Pro goes on sale in India, starts at 16,999 with launch offers

CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India last week and the smartphone is now available across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Croma, Vijay Sales, and major retail outlets from 12 noon. As part of a special launch-day offer, the base variant is being offered for as low as ₹16,999 (inclusive of exchange and bank offers). The Phone 2 Pro was launched globally on 28 April 2025, introducing several upgrades over the CMF Phone 1 in design, performance, camera system, and software. CMF Phone 2 Pro measures 7.8 mm in thickness and weighs 185 g, making it the thinnest smartphone from CMF so far. (Ayushmann Chawla)

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Price and offers

CMF Phone 2 Pro is available in Black, White, Orange, and Light Green, with finishes that vary across glass-like and sandstone textures. Pricing is as follows:

8GB + 128GB: ₹17,999 ( ₹16,999 on 5 May with launch offers)

8GB + 256GB: ₹19,999 ( ₹18,999 on 5 May with launch offers)

Day 1 buyers can also benefit from an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus and ₹1,000 bank offer from leading banks, both of which can be clubbed for maximum savings.

Design and Display

CMF Phone 2 Pro is currently the slimmest and lightest device in CMF’s line-up, measuring just 7.8 mm in thickness and weighing 185 g. It features an aluminium camera surround, stainless steel screws, and IP54-rated water and dust resistance.

The handset sports a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone supports dual SIM functionality.

Performance and Software

Powering the Phone 2 Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor, built on a 4nm architecture. It features an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.5GHz and is paired with 8GB RAM, expandable to 16GB via RAM Booster. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB, with support for microSD expansion up to 2TB.

The phone runs Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15, and the company has committed to three years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

Camera System

CMF Phone 2 Pro features a triple-camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor that captures 64% more light compared to its predecessor. It includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical and up to 20x digital zoom, along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

On the front, there’s a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps, with AI-powered stabilisation.

Battery and Charging

The device is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging. CMF claims up to two days of typical use on a single charge.