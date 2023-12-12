Connections NYT hints and answers for December 12, 2023

The New York Times' super cool word game called 'Connections' has got many hooked on as users figure out how words are linked to each other.

If you're itching to know the answer for December 12's , just jump to the end of this article. But hey, if you're up for a bit of a brain workout and want to crack it yourself, stick around for some hints and tips that'll help you out.

Connections Today Hints for December 12

Yellow: A condition not so merry

Green: Something that follows you

Blue: A specific machine component

Purple: Types of countries

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today Hints: These are categories

Yellow: Murky Condition

Green: Follow

Blue: Pinball Machine Components

Purple: Land Countries

How many have you got right by now? Here are the answers

Connections Today: Answer for December 12

Here is the #184 Connections' answer-

Murky Condition: Cloud, Fog, Haze, Mist

Follow: Shadow, Tail, Track, Trail

Pinball Machine Components: Ball, Bumper, Flipper, PlungerLand

Countries: Ice, Ire, Fin, Nether

Don't worry if you didn't get it right. We agree, today's puzzle was a tough one.

How to play NYT Connections

In the puzzle, you'll see 16 words, and they're split into four groups. These groups are all over the place with themes – think book titles, tech stuff, countries, even marine codes, you name it. Now, even if some words seem like they go together, there's only one right mix. Nail the right set of four words, and they disappear from the game. But watch out, if you mess up, those goofs count against you. You've got like four chances before it's game over. So, give it a shot and see how you do!

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times’ freshest word game is taking social media by storm. Associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu is known for her pivotal role in crafting this engaging word game and introducing it to the publication’s Games section.

Reminiscent of Wordle, “Connections” presents a fresh puzzle daily that becomes increasingly complex as the clock strikes midnight. To help you navigate these linguistic labyrinths, we’ve compiled a selection of hints and strategies.

‘Connections’ is accessible via web browsers and mobile devices, challenging players to categorize four words based on a shared attribute.

