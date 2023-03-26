CS:GO shoots past player count record with Counter-Strike 2 announcement

In a stunning development, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has hit a new all-time high concurrent player count of 1.5 million, thanks to the recent announcement of Counter-Strike 2. The surge of interest around the upcoming release has pushed the game to new heights, with players eager to get in on the action before the game's launch this summer.

Counter Strile GO breaks records with all-time high concurrent player count of 1.5 million

CS:GO has long been a popular game on Steam, but the announcement of the new installment in the series has sent player numbers through the roof. The excitement has even surpassed that of Dota 2, which previously held the number two spot on Steam's most played games list. The new game will be a free upgrade to CS:GO, allowing players to carry over their inventories from the previous game.

Valve promises that Counter-Strike 2 will be the most significant technical upgrade in the franchise's history. The game will feature new updates and features that will be revealed closer to launch, but players can already get a sneak peek by participating in the limited test. During this testing period, Valve will be evaluating a subset of features to work out any issues before the worldwide release.

The improvements in Counter-Strike 2 will include upgraded and overhauled maps, better-looking graphics, and reworked sounds that will better reflect the physical environment. Valve is rebalancing the game's sounds to create a more comfortable listening experience and a more distinct expression of game state.

CS:GO's new record-breaking player count is a testament to the game's enduring popularity and the anticipation surrounding Counter-Strike 2's release. The hype has been building for months, and now that the limited test is underway, players are eagerly grinding away to get their chance to play the new game.

With the full release of Counter-Strike 2 just around the corner, there's no doubt that player numbers will continue to rise, and the game will continue to break records.