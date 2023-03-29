Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Cute, cuddly, creepy! Have your pick from Hogwarts Legacy's magical creatures

Cute, cuddly, creepy! Have your pick from Hogwarts Legacy's magical creatures

Mar 29, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Unicorn to Blood eyed wolf, Hogwarts Legacy’s animals are giving ‘aww’ moment to fans

Despite the controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling's comments on the transgender community, Hogwarts Legacy has become a beloved hit among gamers, with its magical world and stunning graphics. And while many players have already explored much of the game's offerings, one Redditor, u/Squirrel_Witch, has captured the hearts of fans with their adorable and majestic snaps of the game's mythical creatures.

A screenshot of a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy shared by Redditor u/Squirrel_Witch(Hogwarts Legacy (u/Squirrel_Witch))

From cute and quirky owls to majestic unicorns and stags, u/Squirrel_Witch's screenshots showcase the rich and enchanting world of Hogwarts Legacy. And even more impressively, they managed to capture these photos after spending over a month exploring the game, which most players complete in around 70-80 hours.

A screenshot of a Unicorn in Hogwarts Legacy shared by Redditor u/Squirrel_Witch(Hogwarts Legacy (u/Squirrel_Witch))

Also read | Hogwarts Legacy play-styles evolve as players experiment spells and stealth

Sharing their reactions to the magical creatures, u/Squirrel_Witch's post has garnered much attention and admiration from the gaming community. Despite the controversy surrounding the game's creator, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy has still managed to capture the hearts of gamers with its captivating world and enchanting creatures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hogwarts legacy gaming harry potter world
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP