Dark scenes looking dull on your smart TV? Dolby Vision is one feature worth considering

A 4K TV can make films look sharper, but resolution alone does not guarantee a cinema like experience at home. The difference also comes down to how well the television handles colours, contrast and sound, especially when watching movies and shows designed to take advantage of these features.

Your TV's screen resolution is only part of what makes movie nights feel more immersive.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

This is where Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come in. Dolby Vision can improve the picture with more detailed highlights and shadows, while Dolby Atmos adds a more immersive audio experience through compatible content and equipment. If you are planning to upgrade your television, here are the key things to understand before choosing a 4K TV with both technologies.

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The Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI TV is designed for people who want a large screen for films, sports and everyday streaming. Its 4K resolution and upscaling aim to improve the appearance of lower-resolution content, while HDR10+ support helps compatible content display a wider range of brightness and contrast. The TV also includes a voice assistant remote, access to more than 150 channels and a promise of seven years of operating system upgrades, making long-term software support a notable feature.

Specifications - Display 75-inch Crystal UHD LED, 4K resolution - Picture 4K upscaling, HDR10+ - Refresh rate Verify the native panel refresh rate for this model - Audio Built-in TV speakers - Smart TV platform Samsung Tizen - Other features Vision AI, voice assistant remote, 150+ channels, seven years of OS upgrades Reasons to Buy - Large 75-inch screen suits spacious living rooms and home entertainment setups. - Seven years of OS upgrades offer a longer software support commitment. Reasons to Avoid - Standard LED backlighting does not offer the local dimming capabilities of Mini LED TVs. - The native refresh rate should be checked if gaming performance is a priority.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on picture quality, upscaling, Tizen navigation and installation. Reviews from owners of the 75-inch variant are particularly useful when assessing performance in larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung if you want a 75-inch 4K screen, familiar Tizen software and extended OS support for everyday streaming, films and sports viewing.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro combines a 55-inch 4K QLED display with Fire TV, making it a practical option for households that primarily watch streaming content. HDR10+ support helps compatible films and shows deliver improved contrast, while the 34W box speakers provide more audio output than many basic television setups. Its 120Hz Game Booster and Filmmaker Mode add features for gaming and movie viewing. However, the advertised gaming rate should not be confused with the panel's native refresh rate.

Specifications - Display 55-inch QLED, 4K resolution - Picture HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode - Refresh rate 120Hz Game Booster, with native refresh rate to be verified - Audio 34W box speakers - Smart TV platform Fire TV - Other features Streaming apps, voice control and gaming enhancements Reasons to Buy - QLED technology and HDR10+ support enhance colour and compatible HDR content. - Fire TV offers access to popular streaming services through one interface. Reasons to Avoid - The 120Hz Game Booster specification does not necessarily mean a native 120Hz panel. - Picture processing and audio performance should be assessed alongside the advertised specifications.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for recent Amazon reviews discussing QLED picture quality, Fire TV responsiveness, speaker performance and gaming. Confirm that feedback relates to the FX Pro model rather than another Xiaomi television.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Xiaomi if you want a 55-inch 4K QLED TV with Fire TV, 34W speakers and dedicated picture and gaming features for everyday entertainment.

The Acer Ultra I Series 50-inch 4K television is aimed at buyers who want a sizeable screen for streaming, television channels and films without moving to a 55-inch or larger model. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution provides four times the pixel count of Full HD, helping compatible content look sharper. Google TV brings streaming apps and personalised recommendations together, while Google Assistant makes voice search convenient. Its standard LED display keeps the focus on everyday viewing rather than the more advanced backlighting found in Mini LED televisions.

Specifications - Display 50-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD resolution - Picture 4K content support and picture processing - Refresh rate Check the exact model's native refresh rate - Audio Built-in TV speakers - Smart TV platform Google TV - Other features Google Assistant, app access and wireless connectivity Reasons to Buy - 50-inch screen offers a useful middle ground for smaller living rooms. - Google TV brings popular streaming apps and voice search together. Reasons to Avoid - Standard LED backlighting lacks the precise light control of Mini LED technology. - Detailed audio and gaming specifications should be verified for the exact variant.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for comments on picture clarity, Google TV performance, remote responsiveness and installation. Feedback from owners of this exact model can help establish its everyday performance.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Acer if you want a 50-inch 4K television with Google TV for streaming, regular television viewing and everyday entertainment in a smaller living room.

The Lumio Vision 7 II is a 55-inch QLED television that combines 4K resolution with Google TV and Dolby Atmos support. Its quantum dot display technology is designed to deliver richer colours, while Dolby Vision and HDR10 support improve the presentation of compatible content. The TV also offers 30W audio output, three HDMI 2.1 ports and 64GB of internal storage, giving users room for apps and several options for connecting external devices. Its 60Hz panel makes it more suited to regular entertainment than high-refresh-rate gaming.

Specifications - Display 55-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD resolution - Picture Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG - Refresh rate 60Hz - Audio 30W output, Dolby Atmos support - Smart TV platform Google TV - Other features BOSS processor, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, three HDMI 2.1 ports Reasons to Buy - QLED display, Dolby Vision and HDR support suit film and streaming content. - 64GB storage provides more room for apps than many entry-level smart TVs. Reasons to Avoid - Native 60Hz refresh rate is less suitable for high-frame-rate gaming. - Standard QLED backlighting does not provide the local dimming of a Mini LED panel.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Look for recent Amazon reviews covering colour reproduction, Google TV responsiveness, sound quality and app performance. Also check whether reviewers have tested the Vision 7 II specifically rather than the original Vision 7.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Lumio if you want a 55-inch QLED television with Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and generous internal storage for everyday streaming and entertainment.

The TCL 75T6C combines a large 75-inch 4K QLED screen with Google TV, making it suitable for a living room where films, sports and streaming take centre stage. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support provide access to multiple HDR formats, while Dolby Atmos aims to create a more immersive audio experience. Its 120Hz Game Accelerator is intended to improve motion handling for compatible gaming content, although it should not automatically be treated as a native 120Hz panel. The 30W speaker system completes its home entertainment feature set.

Specifications - Display 75-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD resolution - Picture HDR10+, Dolby Vision and 4K upscaling - Refresh rate 120Hz Game Accelerator, native refresh rate to be verified - Audio 30W output, Dolby Atmos support - Smart TV platform Google TV - Other features Gaming enhancements, voice control and streaming app support Reasons to Buy - Large QLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. - Google TV and Dolby Atmos support suit films, streaming and everyday entertainment. Reasons to Avoid - Game Accelerator figures should not be confused with the native panel refresh rate. - The 30W speaker system may not provide the same impact as a dedicated soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on screen uniformity, HDR performance, Google TV responsiveness and sound quality. Reviews of the 75-inch model are more relevant than those of smaller variants.

Why choose this product?

Choose the TCL if you want a large 75-inch QLED television with multiple HDR formats, Google TV and gaming features for a more immersive home entertainment setup.

The Hisense 55E8S is aimed at buyers who want more advanced display technology and gaming features in a 55-inch television. Its Hi-QLED Mini LED panel combines quantum dot colour with a more precise backlighting system, which can improve contrast and highlight detail compared with conventional LED TVs. The advertised 144Hz Game Mode targets smoother gaming, while Dolby Vision IQ adjusts compatible HDR content according to viewing conditions. Devialet sound, AI picture processing and hands-free voice control round out its entertainment features.

Specifications - Display 55-inch Hi-QLED Mini LED, 4K resolution - Picture Dolby Vision IQ and AI picture processing - Refresh rate 144Hz Game Mode, verify native panel specifications - Audio Devialet sound system - Smart TV platform Confirm the operating system for the Indian variant - Other features Hands-free voice control and gaming enhancements Reasons to Buy - Mini LED backlighting can improve contrast and highlight control. - High-refresh-rate gaming features and Devialet audio add entertainment flexibility. Reasons to Avoid - Actual contrast performance depends on local dimming implementation and brightness. - Native refresh rate, connectivity and software details should be verified for the exact model.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on Mini LED contrast, gaming performance, sound quality and software responsiveness. Confirm that the reviews cover the 55E8S variant, as specifications can differ across Hisense models.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Hisense if you want Mini LED picture technology, a high-refresh-rate gaming mode and Devialet audio in a 55-inch television for films and gaming.

The Philips 55MLED610/94 combines a 55-inch 4K display with quantum dot Mini LED technology, bringing together colour reproduction and more precise backlight control. This combination can help improve contrast and preserve detail in bright and dark scenes. Google TV provides access to streaming apps, while HDR format support helps compatible content take advantage of the display. Its advertised 120Hz refresh rate and gaming features also make it worth considering for console users, although buyers should verify the native panel rate and supported gaming modes before purchasing.

Specifications - Display 55-inch QD-Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD resolution - Picture HDR10+, Dolby Vision support - Refresh rate Listed at 120Hz, verify native panel specifications - Audio Built-in speakers, Dolby Atmos support - Smart TV platform Google TV - Other features Gaming enhancements, app access and wireless connectivity Reasons to Buy - QD-Mini LED technology offers more precise backlight control than standard LED displays. - Google TV provides access to streaming apps and voice search. Reasons to Avoid - Actual HDR performance depends on peak brightness and local dimming capabilities. - Native refresh rate and gaming connectivity should be confirmed for the exact variant.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Review recent Amazon feedback on picture contrast, HDR performance, Google TV usability and gaming. Make sure the feedback relates to the 55MLED610/94 rather than another Philips television.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Philips if you want a 55-inch QD-Mini LED television with Google TV and HDR support for films, streaming and gaming.

5 factors to consider when buying a 4K TV

Picture quality: Look at contrast, brightness, colour reproduction and HDR support. Dolby Vision support alone does not guarantee excellent picture quality.

Screen size and viewing distance: Choose a screen size that suits your living room and how far you sit from the TV.

Audio performance: Check the built-in speaker output and Dolby Atmos support. Consider whether you might need a soundbar for a more immersive experience.

Streaming compatibility: Confirm that your preferred streaming services and subscription plans offer content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity: Check the number of HDMI ports and look for HDMI eARC if you plan to connect a compatible soundbar or home theatre system.

Top 3 features of best smart TVs

Smart TV Screen size Display technology HDR support Samsung Crystal UHD Vision AI 75-inch Crystal UHD LED HDR10+ Xiaomi Smartchoice FX Pro 55-inch QLED HDR10+ Acer Ultra I Series 50-inch LED Verify exact variant Lumio Vision 7 II 55-inch QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG TCL 75T6C 75-inch QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Hisense 55E8S 55-inch Hi-QLED Mini LED Dolby Vision IQ Philips 55MLED610/94 55-inch QD-Mini LED Dolby Vision, HDR10+

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FAQs What does Dolby Vision do on a 4K TV? It enhances picture quality with improved contrast, colour and highlight details in supported content.

Does Dolby Atmos make TV sound better? Dolby Atmos creates spatial audio that can make dialogue, music and sound effects feel more immersive.

Do all 4K TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos? No. Check the specifications to confirm that the TV supports both technologies.

Do I need a soundbar for Dolby Atmos? Not necessarily. Compatible TV speakers can deliver Dolby Atmos, but a suitable soundbar or home theatre system can improve the overall audio experience.

Does streaming content need to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos? Yes. The TV, streaming service, subscription plan and content must support the relevant format to enjoy its benefits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.