Dinner sets under 500 keep food hygeinic and fresh: Top 10 picks

Finding the best dinner sets under ₹500 requires a keen eye for value and style. In this guide, we'll navigate the market to identify dining collections that balance affordability and aesthetic appeal. These budget-friendly sets may not carry a hefty price tag, but they still bring quality to the table. Whether you prefer melamine, steel, or other materials, we'll explore options that suit various tastes and needs. With these best dinner sets, you can elevate your dining experiences without straining your wallet, ensuring that your dinner table remains both tasteful and budget-conscious.

1. Oliveware Flora Dinner Set

This dinner set under ₹500 offers functionality that's perfect for both everyday use and special occasions. Its contemporary design adds elegance to any dining table while ensuring durability. This dinner set is not only microwave and dishwasher-safe, making it convenient for heating and cleaning, but it also keeps food hygienic and fresh. Moreover, it prioritises health and environmental protection, crafted from odour-resistant, high-quality food-grade plastic that's free from BPA and harmful contaminants. With its multipurpose nature, these plates and bowls are versatile and suitable for heating, serving, and storing in the fridge, making them a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications:

Colour: White and Purple

Brand: Oliveware

Pattern: Contemporary

Size: Serves 4

Material: Plastic

Number of Pieces: 8

Included components: 4 Plates and 4 Bowls

Pros Cons Elegant Design Everyone may not prefer plastic material Environmentally Friendly Hygienic

2. Va Sun Stainless Steel Dinner Set

This dinner set is a versatile and hygienic choice for dining. Crafted from durable stainless steel, it boasts impressive longevity while resisting stains, odours, and flavour retention. Cleaning is a breeze, with food not adhering to the surface and dishwasher-safe for added convenience. This 6-piece set covers all the essentials, making it ideal for family dining or gatherings with friends. With its shiny and elegant look, this dinner set under ₹500 promises an enjoyable dining experience for all.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Va Sun

Pattern: Solid

Number of Pieces: ‎6

Package Contents: 1 Dinner Plate, 1 Bowl, 1 Dessert Plate, 1 Glass, 1 Spoon, 1 Fork

Pros Cons Easy-to-maintain Not Microwave Safe Durable

3. Incrizma Polypropylene Bachelor Dinner Set

This dinner set offers an affordable and practical dining solution for those seeking convenience on a budget. With 12 pieces included, this set is versatile and user-friendly, seamlessly transitioning from the refrigerator to the microwave to the dining table. It prioritises safety and hygiene and is constructed from 100 percent virgin food-grade plastic, making it BPA-free, odour-free, and suitable for freezer storage. This dinner set under ₹500 is also unbreakable and dishwasher safe. Overall, the Incrizma Polypropylene Bachelor Dinner Set offers an accessible dining solution for everyday use.

Specifications:

Colour: Multi-Color

Brand: Incrizma

Pattern: Solid

Finish Type: Glossy

Material: Plastic

Number of Pieces: ‎12

Package Contents: 2-Pieces Dinner Plate, 2-Pieces Quarter Plate and 2-Pieces Small Bowl, 2 Multipurpose Tumblers, 2 Fork and 2 Spoon

Pros Cons Versatile Use Intended for reheating rather than extended cooking in the microwave Safety and Hygiene

4. Titox India Stainless Steel Designer Dinner Set

This Dinner Set under ₹500 is made from heavy-grade stainless steel. It is not only food-grade and safe but also durable and rust-resistant. Its dishwasher-friendly nature ensures easy maintenance and hygiene. The set's premium quality stainless steel guarantees longevity without losing its shine. Furthermore, the stainless steel surface preserves the taste and nutritional qualities of your dishes while being safe for food contact. Whether it's for personal use or gifting on special occasions, this dinner set combines functionality and fashion.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Titox

Pattern: Flower

Finish Type: Glossy

Material: Stainless steel

Number of Pieces: 5

Included components: 1 Thali, 2 Bowl, 1 Glass, 1 Spoon

Pros Cons Premium Quality Stainless steel dinnerware can be heavier than alternatives Stylish

5. Bataniya Melamine Unbreakable Dinner Set

The selection of dinner sets on sale includes the Bataniya Melamine Unbreakable Dinner Set. This dinnerware collection features captivating flowers and is crafted from resilient melamine. This set stands out for its break-resistant quality and ease of cleaning, as they are dishwasher safe. Their stackable design streamlines storage and their hygienic attributes ensure safe meal service. Each set comprises a full plate, 2 veg bowls, and a serving spoon, perfectly sized for one person. It's an opportunity to enhance dining experiences with this visually appealing and reliable dinnerware set.

Specifications:

Colour: Purple

Brand: Bataniya

Pattern: Floral

Finish Type: Resin

Material: Melamine

Number of Pieces: ‎4

Included components: 1 Plate, 2 Bowl and 1 Teaspoon

Pros Cons Beautiful design May stain if not used properly Stackable

6. Laser Print Stainless Steel Square Dinner Set

This dinner set under ₹500 is a unique and budget-friendly dining solution with a delightful twist. Included in this set is a laser-printed Barbie doll image on all of the pieces. It's constructed from BPA-free material, prioritising safety and peace of mind. Beyond its charming design, the dinnerware is made from robust stainless steel, ensuring longevity and resistance to rust, making it a reliable investment. This dinner set not only serves practical dining needs but also adds an element of excitement to mealtime, making it an engaging and safe option for kids.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: V P J

Pattern: Barbie

Finish Type: Glossy

Number of Pieces: 5

Included Components: 1 Plate, 1 Glass, 2 Bowl, 1 Spoon

Pros Cons Unique and Engaging The Barbie doll design may not appeal to all Dishwasher Safe

7. Arura Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set

The Arura Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set is the perfect choice for eco-conscious kitchens prioritising sustainability and style. This comprehensive dinnerware set includes a wheat straw dinner plate, a bowl, a drinking cup, and matching flatware, making it ideal for a complete dining experience. Crafted with a focus on quality, this dinnerware set offers a smart and healthy alternative to foam, plastic, or disposable products. Made from natural wheat straw, it is reusable and exceptionally durable. It's microwave-friendly, biodegradable, and freezer-safe, ensuring its versatility in various situations. Plus, its dishwasher-safe feature makes cleanup a breeze, allowing you to enjoy your meals guilt-free while minimising your environmental footprint.

Specifications:

Colour: Dip Green, Dip Blue, Orange, Yellow

Brand: Arura

Pattern: Solid

Number of Pieces: 6

Included components: 1 wheat straw cup, bowl, plate, fork, spoon and knife.

Finish Type: Glossy

Pros Cons Sustainable Less Durable Dishwasher Safe

8. Shri & Sam Shagun Dinner Set

This set is an ideal choice for those looking for dinner sets on a budget. Its space-efficient design effortlessly fits into your kitchen, saving valuable storage space. Additionally, this six-piece stainless steel thali set is crafted from food-grade quality stainless steel, ensuring food safety and preventing contamination. With its elegant silver colour, solid pattern, and comprehensive contents, including a dinner plate, a spoon, a glass, and two bidding bowls, as well as a pudding bowl, it offers a practical and attractive choice. This versatile set serves both as a storage and serving solution, making it a valuable addition to your kitchen essentials.

Specifications:

Colour: Silver

Brand: Shri & Sam

Pattern: Solid

Item Content:1 Dinner Plate, 1 Spoon, 1 Glass, 2 Bidding Bowls, 1 Pudding Bowl

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Durable Not Microwave-Safe Rust Free Size Constraints

9. Greenland Spiral Dinner Set

With a high-polish finish, this dinner set under ₹500 boasts dishwasher-safe and stain-resistant qualities, ensuring both convenience and durability. Infused with the rustic charm of the countryside, it features a beautiful blooming floral design that adds a touch of freshness to your table. Each piece in this set is crafted to evoke a handcrafted feel, complete with delicate patterns that infuse colour and personality into its modern design. This set includes six dinner plates crafted from toughened, extra-strong, scratch-resistant material, promising longevity and resilience.

.Specifications:

Colour: Black

Brand: Generic

Pattern: Solid

Material: Melamine

Number of Pieces: 3

Included components: 2 Plates and 1 Bowl

Pros Cons Stylish May chip on impact Affordable

10. Everbuy Round Dinner Set

The Everbuy round dinner set is an excellent choice for those in search of affordable dinner sets. This set is designed to meet various needs with its microwave reheatable feature, making it perfect for quickly warming up your meals. It includes a range of convenient features, such as lightweight and stackable design, making it easy to store and clean. Made from virgin reinforced polypropylene, a 100% safe and food-grade material, this dinner set ensures your meals remain safe for consumption.

Ideal for both home and office use, this dinner set is leak-proof, BPA-free, and odor-resistant, making it suitable for storing both hot and cold food items in the refrigerator. The attractive sea green colour and solid pattern add a touch of style to your dining experience. With the Everbuy round dinner set, you can enjoy the benefits of affordability, convenience, and safety in one package.

Specifications:

Colour: Sea Green

Brand: Everbuy

Pattern: Solid

Material: Polypropylene

Finish Type: ‎Glossy

Number of Pieces: ‎6

Included Components: 1 big plate, 1 quarter plate and bowl

Pros Cons Dishwasher Safe Limited color options Bright Colour Basic design Easy to Clean

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oliveware Flora Dinner Set Floral design Microwave safe BPA free Va Sun Stainless Steel Dinner Set Stain resistant 6 pieces Strong stainless steel Incrizma Polypropylene Bachelor Dinner Set Floral design Freezer safe Microwave safe Titox India Stainless Steel Designer Dinner Set Rust free Lightweight Strong stainless steel Bataniya Melamine Unbreakable Dinner Set Tough melamine material Microwave safe Resin finish Laser Print Stainless Steel Square Dinner Set Barbie laser print Dishwasher Safe Strong stainless steel Arura Wheat Straw Dinnerware Sets Sustainable wheat straw material Dishwasher Safe Biodegradable Shri & Sam Shagun Dinner Set Dishwasher Safe Rust free Strong stainless steel Greenland Black Dinner Set Elegant black color toughened melamine material Scratch resistant Everbuy Round Dinner Set Ultra light Break resistant Unique sea green colour

Best overall product

The Titox India Stainless Steel Designer Dinner Set stands out as the best overall product among the top dinner sets under ₹500. Crafted from heavy-grade stainless steel, this set combines premium quality with style. Its rust-free and durable nature ensures long-lasting use, while the glossy finish adds a touch of elegance to your dining table. With a complete set of thali, bowls, glass, and spoons, it provides practicality and fashion in one package. This dinner set offers the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics, making it an excellent choice for those seeking both quality and affordability in their dinnerware.

Best value for money

If you are searching for budget dinner sets, look no further than the Bataniya Melamine Unbreakable Dinner Set. This dinnerware collection offers both style and strength. Crafted from resilient melamine, it is break-resistant and easy to clean, making it a practical choice for dinner sets under ₹500. The beautiful floral design adds a touch of beauty to your dining experience, while the stackable design saves storage space. This set includes a full plate, veg bowls, and a serving spoon, providing all the essentials for one person. It offers great value for those seeking affordability without compromising on the look.

How to find the best dinner set?

When searching for the best dinner sets, it's important to consider factors like material, style, and budget. First, decide on the material – popular options include melamine for elegance, steel for durability, or plastic for budget buys. Keep in mind the dinner set price range you're comfortable with. Consider your personal style and dining habits – choose a design that complements your aesthetic and meets your practical needs, such as dishwasher and microwave compatibility. Set a budget to narrow down choices. Read reviews, visit stores, and compare prices to make an informed decision. The best dinner set aligns with your taste, lifestyle, and budget while offering good value for the price.