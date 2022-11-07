Telegram users, messaging app given these new features

Telegram has released a host of features to make users' experience on the app even better. However, while the messaging platform works on both iOS and Android, not all of these features are available for iOS or Android, as some of these are exclusive only to select operating system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today's update adds topics to organise discussions in large groups, a new form of collectible usernames, secured on a blockchain, an option to convert video messages to text, and much more,” Telegram said in its latest blog post, on November 5.

Topics in Groups: Now, Telegram users with more than 200 members can enable topics, and create spaces for any subject. Using all their features such as polls, pinned messages, and bots, users are free to chat in any topic.

Collectible usernames: This option will make it easier for people to contact Telegram users or find their public groups and channels. In addition to a basic username, you can assign several collectible usernames to each of your accounts and public chats. Also, these can be less than 5 characters long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Voice-to-text for video messages: This update gives converts video messages to instant text transcripts. It is just like Telegram Premium, where you convert a voice message to text.

12 new emoji packs: These can be used by Premium users in any message or caption, and can be used as status as well.

New ‘interactive’ emoji and reactions: When you're studying or sleeping, you can use any of these 4 interactive emojis, which play full-screen effects in 1-on-1 chats, and can be used as reactions as well.

Redesigned night mode (iOS): In dark themes, colours have been given more balance with better blurring effects, as you scroll in chats and the chat list.

Resizing text (Android): This can be done in chat settings, and increases the size of all text chat, including link preview, reply headers etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON