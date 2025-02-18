Don’t have AI features on your phone? Here’s how to set up Google Gemini – Steps and what it offers

If your Android phone lacks major AI features, it’s likely an older model or a budget device. But does that mean you need to upgrade to the latest and greatest to unlock Android’s full potential? In most cases, not really. That’s because you can access the Google Gemini app for free on Android. While premium features are available through Gemini Advanced and other subscription tiers, the free version still offers plenty of functionality. Google Gemini is available on Android versions 10 and newer.(Google)

Although it doesn’t provide system-wide integration like the Samsung Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 series, Gemini AI still enables a wide range of capabilities within the app. Here’s how to get started and what to expect from the app.

How To Get Gemini AI On Your Android Phone

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Search for Gemini.

Step 3: Open the first result and tap Install.

Step 4: Once installed, simply open the app and start using it.

Note: The Gemini app has specific hardware and software requirements. Firstly, your phone must have at least 2GB of RAM and run Android 10 or later.

What Can You Do With The Gemini AI App?

Create Images: Using Google's Gemini AI model, you can generate images simply by submitting a detailed prompt. For example: "Create a realistic image of a rabbit in a 3D style." “Make a comic-style image of a cat dancing on top of Mount Everest while holding a bazooka.”

Summarise Text, Rewriting - Similar to Apple’s Writing Tools: Another useful feature of Gemini AI is text summarisation and rewriting. If you are unsure what to send someone or need to condense a long piece of text, simply enter the text inside the Gemini app and use a prompt like: "Summarise this,”or “Correct the grammar.”

Fashion Recommendations: This is an interesting feature of the Gemini app. You can upload images and request outfit suggestions. For example: Upload a picture of yourself and ask, “How can I improve my outfit?”

Practice for Interviews: Practising for interviews is another great use case. You can engage in Gemini live AI conversations by tapping the icon in the bottom right corner. Also, this allows for natural-sounding interactions with Google's Gemini models.