Don’t let the summer fry your smartphone — simple habits that work

The heat is on and your phone knows it. In India, where summer often feels like someone’s left the oven door open by mistake, it’s not just your willpower that gets tested. Your smartphone isn’t too happy either. Let’s be honest, that device goes everywhere with you, so a dead or overheated phone is the last thing you need when sunlight’s bouncing off every concrete wall in the city. Your phone hates the heat more than you do. Keep it from shutting down with these simple summer habits.(Generated by Gemini AI)

Why does my phone get so hot in summer?

A phone’s pretty much like us - it likes shade, a fan, and an occasional chill environment.

What really makes your phone sweat?

Leaving it in the car when you nip out for chai? Guaranteed sauna treatment for your mobile.

Sunbathing at a park? Not helping.

Using it to stream a movie, shoot reels, or navigate city traffic when the roads are soft from the heat - that’s a recipe for overheating.

Plugging in for a quick charge under the sun? The phone’s internals won’t thank you.

Even wireless charging generates a bit of heat. All this, stacked with North India’s peak temperatures, and your phone ends up baking from the inside.

How do I tell if my phone’s overheating?

Better phones usually raise a flag before things get out of hand:

The screen dims on its own.

It starts lagging, struggling to keep up with your fast fingers.

Camera flash, auto-brightness, and even charging sometimes go on a mini-pause.

iPhones and Galaxy phones pop up a blunt warning time to cool off.

Some will block most apps, refusing everything except emergency calls. If it doesn’t cool down soon, your phone might even take a power nap all by itself.

So, what should you do?

If you sense your phone getting warmer than a roadside samosa, don’t panic but don’t push your luck, either.

Move it to shade. Get that phone somewhere cooler as soon as possible. Don’t leave it on the dashboard, metal window sills, or out in the park.

Don’t charge immediately. Let it cool down, then reach for the charger.

Never, ever put it in the fridge. Instant cooling isn’t worth condensation and water damage. Resist the urge!

Remove the cover. Give your gadget a little breathing space, just like unbuttoning your shirt after a meal.

Use it less outdoors. Leave gaming or heavy apps for the indoors. If you need to get serious, switch to low power mode.

Shut down background apps. Too many of them, and your phone works overtime.

Water-resistant or not, do not dunk it in the pool. That’s a quick route to a longer vacation — at the repair centre.

My phone shut down: Now what?

Relax. That auto-shutdown is no disaster. Pull your phone out of your pocket, let it chill in a shady spot, sip some water, and try it again once it feels normal. Most phones just want a little time-out, like any of us after running in the sun.

Everyday summer habits to save your phone

Keep the phone in your bag, not in your jeans or pocket, when you’re outdoors for a long time.

Never forget it on the car seat or near a sunny window.

If you’re working out or riding, tuck it deep in your backpack away from direct light.

Just like you, your phone hates the heat. With a few easy habits, you’ll keep it ticking all summer long - no emergencies, no surprise shutdowns, and no melted gadgets.