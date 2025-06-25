ElevenLabs launches mobile app: Brings powerful AI text to speech to smartphones

ElevenLabs released an app for Android and iOS, bringing its AI-powered text-to-speech feature to smartphones. It offers a large selection of native AI voice models to choose from and generate content. This app is available for both free and premium users and comes with a very clean user interface. Here’s everything you need to know about the app and how to use it to convert text to voice for your projects. ElevenLabs brings AI voice creation to your mobile.(ElevenLabs)

ElevenLabs mobile app features

The ElevenLabs app brings its best text-to-speech model, Eleven v3, to smartphones. This new model supports up to 70 languages and multiple speaker dialogues. It also supports multiple audio tags such as whisper, excited, and sighs. It delivers very realistic speech and emotions, making it a handy tool for content creators, educators, and more who are seeking a rich and accurate text-to-speech app.

How to Use the ElevenLabs Mobile App to Generate AI Voice

Download the ElevenLabs app from the App Store or the Play Store. Open the app, and you will see a text box on the main screen. Paste your text or type it in the text box. Tap the voice selection in the bottom right to change the voice. You can change settings like the AI model, speed, stability, and more. Finally, hit generate to create the speech.

You can see the amount of credits it will consume before generating the voice, so you can manage your credits better. Generated speech can be saved to the device or shared on social media or messaging apps.

ElevenLabs pricing

ElevenLabs offers 10,000 free credits every month to users’ accounts. This is enough to generate 10 minutes of AI voice. These credits are shared across the website and can be used from either platform.

Other than text-to-speech, these credits can also be used for speech-to-text, automated dubbing, API access, and more. Paid subscriptions start from $1 a month, which triples the amount of credits in free mode.