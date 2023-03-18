Elon Musk announces a set of latest updates for Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will use artificial intelligence to ‘detect and highlight manipulation of public opinion’ on the microblogging platform. This comes weeks after Musk was accused of boosting his tweets ‘above normal level’ by tweaking Twitter's algorithm to garner more impressions. However, the Twitter CEO rejected the claims.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS)

“In the months ahead, we will use AI to detect & highlight manipulation of public opinion on this platform. Let’s see what the psy ops cat drags in …,” he said in a tweet.

In its latest updates, Musk shared that Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets and claimed that people in the company have ‘not fully understood’ the platform's algorithms as it is ‘overly complicated’.

“Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found! We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also be open source,” he tweeted.

Open sourcing allows codes to be easily accessible to public who can then modify and redistribute those codes. It creates a decentralised and collaborative ecosystem which is relatively cheaper and relies on peer review and community production.

“Providing code transparency will be incredibly embarrassing at first, but it should lead to rapid improvement in recommendation quality. Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust,” Musk added.