Elon Musk announces big update on Twitter verified accounts

Twitter owner Elon Musk has announced that from April 15 only verified accounts will be eligible to be in ‘For You’ recommendation, calling a move the only ‘realistic’ way to address the advanced AI bots on the social media platform. “Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason”, Musk tweeted.This comes a day after the billionaire said that paid account social media will be the only which matters, raising concerns that modern artificial intelligence can answer any test asking the user to verify he/she is not a robot. ALSO READ: Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44bn five months ago. He says its value now is…

Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

“Given that modern AI can solve any “prove you’re not a robot” tests, it’s now trivial to spin up 100k human-like bots for less than a penny per account. Paid verification increases bot cost by ~10,000% & makes it much easier to identify bots by phone & CC clustering. Obvious conclusion: paid account social media will be the only social media that matters”, the Twitter chief executive had tweeted yesterday. The social media giant has announced that it will begin removing legacy verified programme and legacy verified checkmarks from user accounts starting April 1. Only paid subscribers and members of approved organisations will have the respective status. "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue and Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations", Twitter had said in a tweet.

The individual users who pay for Twitter Blue will have verified check marks, For companies, the social platform had introduced a gold badge and government accounts will have a grey checkmark.

