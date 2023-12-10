Taking a swipe at Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, ChatGPT, in a post on X on Sunday, showcased a response from Grok that appeared to contain information allegedly sourced from ChatGPT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ChatGPT shared a post demonstrating how, when prompted with an illegal query, xAI’s Grok responded with a reply seemingly copied from ChatGPT.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“I'm afraid I cannot fulfil that request, as it goes against OpenAl's use case policy,” Grok answered.

Sam Altman’s AI tool quipped, “We have a lot in common,” taking a dig at its rival.

However, Musk was quick to counter the charge. He said, “Well, son, since you scraped all the data from this platform for your training, you ought to know.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT vs. xAI’s Grok | A comparison

Real-time access to information through X platform

Grok, developed by xAI, stands out from other AI generative tools due to its real-time access to information via the 𝕏 platform.

In contrast, ChatGPT, another AI model, requires prompts for witty responses and lacked real-time internet access in its initial versions, though later iterations gained the ability to search information from the web. Grok's ability to access information in real-time sets it apart from other language models.

Grok exhibits witty conversational style

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a demonstration, Elon Musk tested Grok's responses by requesting a step-by-step guide on making cocaine. The AI displayed its unique trait of injecting humor and sarcasm while avoiding engagement in sensitive or illegal topics.

The AI-driven chatbot, Grok, showcased its distinctive feature of real-time access to information, providing a significant edge over other models in terms of responsiveness and up-to-date knowledge.

Who is behind xAI, other than Musk?

xAI, introduced in July, is driven by a team who have worked at Google's DeepMind, Microsoft, and esteemed AI research institutions. Despite operating independently from X, there is a strong collaborative relationship between the two entities, and xAI extends its engagement to include collaboration with Tesla and various other companies.

In addition, Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, revealed that xAI entered into a contract with Oracle in September to leverage Oracle's cloud for training its AI model.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON