Elon Musk reacts to viral AI-generated pics with Mark Zuckerberg amid ‘cage match’ chatter

Amid a simmering rivalry between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, a Twitter handle shared a bunch of pictures of the duo created using artificial intelligence. The collage shared by the handle - Sir Doge of the Coin - shows the Twitter CEO and Meta boss posing like a couple on a beach. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off. (AP)

The two tech titans, who have been sparring on social media ever since Zuckerberg introduced Threads as a challenger to Twitter, are seen holding hands and donning casual attires. In one of the pictures, they even exchange a hug while another image shows them running across the beach. The AI-generated ‘photoshoot’ with the caption ‘the good ending,’ has gone viral on the internet, which also evoked a reaction from Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reacted to the post with a laughing emoji.

Several users took to the comment section with one agreeing that it will be the most ‘perfect ending’. Another user said that the post reminded them of the song ‘Love Boat.’ Terming the billionaire duo as ‘couple goals’, another user wrote,"Siri, play 'Love Like This' by Natasha Beddingfield."

Some lauded it as the ‘best meme ever’ while another user quipped that the two should click pictures in reality, too.

Talk of the cage match between the two broke after Musk and Zuckerberg traded barbs over Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter.Earlier, while replying to a post on Twitter, Musk called Zuckerberg a "cuck" amid the battle between Twitter and Threads. Musk later took a jibe at Threads and tweeted that "competition is fine, cheating is not," while threatening a lawsuit against Meta for building a ‘copycat’ app. He also fired a letter to Zuckerberg accusing his company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

