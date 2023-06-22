Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight'? Are you ready for the 'rumble on social media'?

Twitter vs Facebook... the ultimate social media platform showdown might soon be headed your way after Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's 'send me location' response to Tesla, Inc. founder Elon Musk's 'cage fight' dare. Musk might have to work on his combat skills, though, given martial arts enthusiast Zuckerberg recently won his first amateur jiu-jitsu tournament.

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference in France, June 16, 2023. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

That said, the New York Post claims Musk trained in karate, taekwondo and judo as a child; there was even talk of throwing down a Sumo wrestler.

Talk of sparring between the two broke after Musk and Zuckerberg exchanged (sort of friendly) barbs over the way the former has run Twitter since buying it for $44 billion last year. Zuckerberg is believed to be developing an alternative.

Tech news publication The Verge said senior Meta executive Chris Cox spoke of a version of Twitter that is 'sanely run'.

Zuckerberg himself said "... i’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it..." during a recent podcast.

Faced with what the Daily Mail cheerfully described as 'Zuckerberg's masterplan to kill off Twitter...', Musk responded with a 'Zuck my (tongue emoji)' tweet.

The cage fight dare was thrown down on Wednesday after someone shared more details of Zuckerberg's 'masterplan'.

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," Musk said.

"Better be careful Elon Musk... I heard he does the ju jitsu now," went one reply and pat came Musk's challenge, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg's response on Meta-owned Instagram - "send me location."

Will they actually throw down? Surely not... no. But… umm, watch this space.

