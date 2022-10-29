Twitter users could pick versions of social media platform they like, says Musk

Now, Twitter users could pick a version of the microblogging site they like by providing ratings on the tweets, new owner Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday.

"Being able to select which version of Twitter you want is probably better, much as it would be for a movie maturity rating," he said.

"The rating of the tweet itself could be self-selected, then modified by user feedback," he added.

This comes a day after the world's richest man announced that the microblogging site will form a content moderation council, and that no major content decisions will take place before the panel convenes.On Thursday, Musk completed months-long $44 billion acquisition of Twitter triggering fresh drama by firing top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

According to several reports, Agarwal and Segal were at the Twitter headquarters when Musk closed the deal and were escorted out."The bird is freed," he tweeted after he completed his $44 billion acquisition on Thursday, referencing Twitter's bird logo in an apparent nod to his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted.

Musk has been a vocal critic of Twitter, whom it had accused of hiding information about spam accounts. The Tesla CEO also said he wanted to prevent it from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

According to a Reuters report, Musk said he did not buy Twitter to earn more money but ‘to try to help humanity’ whom he loved. His plans to cut jobs have left the social media giant's 7,500 employees worried about their future.

Less that 10% of 266 Twitter employees who participated in a poll on messaging app Blind expected to still have their jobs in three months. Blind allows employees to air grievances anonymously after they sign up with corporate emails, Reuters reported.(With Reuters inputs)

