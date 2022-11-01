Elon Musk on reports of $20 fee for Twitter blue tick: ‘We need to pay…’

Microblogging platform Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has finally broken his silence on reports of $20 fee being proposed for Twitter Blue verification badge. In a response to a tweet by author Stephen King who had expressed displeasure over the rumours circulating on the internet, the world's richest man said the company needs to pay its bills.

“$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron”, King replied. Musk was prompt to reply, saying “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”In many announcements after Twitter buyout, Musk said the verification process was being revamped. Several media reports claimed the microblogging giant would charge a monthly fee of $20 fee from the users who have a blue tick. The users would get 90 days to subscribe to the blue tick verification. The report had triggered a meltdown on social media platforms including Twitter. After taking over the reins of the social media giant, Musk has announced several sweeping changes. He has fired the top leadership including chief executive officer Parag Agarwal, announced the setting up of content moderation council, hinted at working on word limit for tweets, to name a few. According to a Bloomberg report, Musk is expected to appoint new product leadership. The incumbent most senior product executives in all likelihood will be fired, people familiar with the matter told the agency on condition of anonymity. Musk is set to replace Twitter's head of engineering Nick Caldwell and general manager for consumer and revenue product Jay Sullivan.

