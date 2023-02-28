Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk recruits team to develop alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT: Report

Elon Musk recruits team to develop alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT: Report

technology
Published on Feb 28, 2023 06:55 AM IST

Musk approached AI researchers to form a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT by OpenAI, the Information reported.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.(AP file)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Elon Musk has approached AI researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

