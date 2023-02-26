'Thanks to ChatGPT': Twitter user claims AI tool helped recover his payment due

ChatGPT has amazed everyone with its capabilities. Ever since the release, innovative applications have started surfacing on the internet which uses this powerful language model. In one such case, a user claims of recovering $1,09,500 after getting payment reminder letter written by ChatGPT. (ALSO READ: Microsoft integrates ChatGPT with robots: How this can herald a paradigm change?

“Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers I turned to ChatGPT Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees," Greg Isenberg, CEO of a product design agency, wrote in a Twitter thread.

Isenberg mentioned that his company created some designs for a well-known brand, and that the designs were well received. But the company allegedly began delaying payments, ignoring reminders and later communication abruptly got ceased.

“Our finance and operations team asked me to step in. Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention?" Isenberg wrote.

He approached this with the mindset of a student, believing that ChatGPT would cost him nothing, whereas a lawyer sending legal notice would cost at least $1,000. “So, we asked ChatGPT to pretend to draft “a scary collection email" so we can recover the $109,500 owed to us," he added.

“Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that gets XYZ client to pay for $109,500 of services rendered but hasn't responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue," was the prompt provided by Isenberg.

Receiving the answer, he edited few things on the mail and sent it. And within no time he received a reply from an executive of the company which said "Let's get you guys paid."

“Thanks to ChatGPT, we were able to recover the money we were owed We couldn't believe how quickly it worked Best part was ChatGPT felt like the bad cop, and I felt like the good cop," Isenberg said.

