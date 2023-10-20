Elon Musk teases two new X Premium subscriptions. One at a lower cost

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two premium subscription tiers, owner Elon Musk announced on Friday. The first of these subscription offerings will be lower in price, targeting users seeking a cost-effective way to access all of X's premium features. This tier will maintain the same level of ads as in the free version.

The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter.

For those who prioritize an ad-free browsing and social interaction experience, Musk announced that X will have another tier. This premium offering comes at a higher cost but guarantees a completely ad-free environment.

“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon,” Musk said in a social media post.

“One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.”

Musk did not provide more detail on the subscription plans.

Since taking over the platform in October 2022, Musk has introduced rapid changes, including mass layoffs, disbanding of content moderation teams, and rebranding Twitter as X.

Musk started charging $8 per month for the blue check subscription service and tried to woo advertisers back to X with offers of discounts.

Earlier this week, the company initiated a test in New Zealand and the Philippines, charging new users $1 to access the platform. Those who choose not to subscribe will have limited functionality, restricted to "read-only" actions like reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts. This move, called the "Not A Bot" subscription method, is aimed at curbing spam, reducing platform manipulation, and minimizing bot activity.

