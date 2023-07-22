Twitter to limit DMs for these accounts? Check details

Elon Musk’s Twitter will soon impose a limit on the number of direct messages (DM) that an unverified account can send on the platform. In an announcement Saturday, Twitter said that the new update is being introduced to cut down on the spam in DMs.

"We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send," the company said.

However, those availing the services of paid Twitter will have no daily restrictions for DMs. The move is the latest by the company to encourage people to sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter hasn’t revealed detailed information about the limits it plans to impose.

This comes a week after the microblogging site rolled out a feature which restricted unverified accounts from texting users who don’t follow them. This helped reduce spam in Direct Messages by 70 per cent as against the previous week, Twitter announced on Saturday.

Earlier, Musk had also ‘temporarily’ limited the number of tweets that users can view each day to to address ‘extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.’ Unverified accounts can read up to 800 posts and verified accounts can scroll through up to 10,000 tweets.

The company also disallowed users from seeing tweets or comments on the web unless they were logged in to an account, a move which was ultimately scrapped earlier this month.

Twitter has been embroiled in controversies ever since Musk acquired the social media giant for $44 billion in October 2022.

Twitter Blue is Musk's attempt to expand its profits from beyond advertising. For individuals in India, the web service is available for a monthly fee of ₹650 while it costs ₹900 on mobile devices. Brands can sign up for a 'Verified for Organisations' programme, whose subscription starts at $1,000 per month.

