Home / Technology / Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day

Elon Musk limits number of posts Twitter users can read each day

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 02, 2023 12:31 AM IST

The billionaire's Saturday announcement came a day after the social media giant made it mandatory for people to log in to read tweets.

Twitter on Saturday limited the number of posts users can read each day, with the move coming a day after the social media giant made it mandatory for people to log in to read tweets, or sign up with the microblogging platform to be able to do so.

Elon Musk (File Photo/AP)
Elon Musk (File Photo/AP)

Also Read: ‘Temporary measure’, says Elon Musk as Twitter makes logging in mandatory to view tweets

The limits, ‘temporary’ in nature, were announced by Elon Musk, the world's richest person who owns Twitter.

What are the limits?

According to Musk, those with verified accounts can read up to 6,000 posts daily, with the limit being just 600 for unverified handles, and 300 for newly-unverified ones.

Elon Musk's announcement (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Elon Musk's announcement (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The restrictions, he noted, were being applied to ‘address extreme levels of data scrapping & system manipulation.’

What are ‘verified’ and ‘unverified’ accounts?

Shortly after purchasing the parent company, the San Francisco-based Twitter Inc, in October 2022, the billionaire introduced Twitter Blue, a $8/month subscription service which adds a blue tick as verification mark to a handle; previously, the blue tick used to be free-of-cost.

Verified users, therefore, are those who are members of the subscription service. Unverified handles, on the other hand, are those that did not opt for the paid facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out