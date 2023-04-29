Musk announces pay-per-article feature for media publishers on Twitter

Elon Musk announced on Saturday that Twitter will implement a feature next month that will allow media publishers to charge consumers per article through the social media platform.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with one click.

This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per-article price when they want to read an occasional article. "This should be a major win-win for both media organisations and the public," Musk tweeted.

The announcements received appreciation from netizens. Giving consumers the choice to pay per item rather than committing to a complete membership, according to a user, will surely draw in a larger readership and assist media organisations by bringing in more money.

Another user tweeted, "Excellent decision. I loved to read, but subscribing to more than one agent feels overwhelming. Pay-for-click would solve this and generate new followers and repeat purchases."

Musk has introduced numerous features to help content creators since taking over Twitter in the contentious $44 billion deal. For content monetisation, Twitter has introduced a subscription feature where all proceeds go directly to content creators for the first year.

The billionaire also added that the social media platform will be rolling out major features this week, including encryption features for direct messages.