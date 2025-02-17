Everyday mistakes that are ruining your refrigerator and how to tackle them | Easy fridge maintenance hacks

We've all been there! Your fridge isn’t cooling right, making odd noises, or working extra hard to keep food fresh. You think about servicing it but either forget or avoid the hefty service charges. Fridge maintenance hacks: Extend your refrigerator's life with these easy DIY repair tips.

What if we told you that you don’t always need professional help to keep your fridge in top shape? With a few simple fridge maintenance hacks, you can boost its efficiency, save energy, and extend its lifespan. From cleaning the coils to organising your food the right way, these simple tricks can help your fridge work better and last longer.

In our refrigerator maintenance guide, we will first understand the factors responsible for affecting the appliance's performance and how we can tackle them with ease.

Do you think your refrigerator is extremely beyond repair? It might be time for an upgrade! Explore our top picks for the best refrigerators and find the perfect one for your home right now.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Common refrigerator mistakes we unknowingly make

We use our refrigerators every day, but without realising it, we often do things that affect their efficiency and lifespan. These aren't major mistakes, just small habits we’re unaware of. Worry not, we will also be revealing the most effective fridge maintenance hacks in a later section of our refrigerator maintenance guide.

1. Overloading the fridge: Stuffing too much inside the refrigerator blocks air circulation, making cooling uneven. This forces the compressor to work harder, shortening its lifespan and increasing electricity usage.

2. Keeping the door open for too long: Every extra second lets warm air in, making the fridge struggle to maintain the right temperature. This increases energy consumption and can spoil food faster.

3. Ignoring dirty coils: You must have not noticed but the coils at the back collect dust, making the refrigerator less efficient. This leads to higher electricity bills and even overheating, which can damage the appliance.

4. Storing hot food directly: Placing hot food inside raises the fridge’s temperature, making it work overtime. It also creates moisture, which can promote bacterial growth.

5. Placing the refrigerator too close to the wall: Refrigerators need proper ventilation. Placing them too close to the wall traps heat, leading to overheating and poor cooling performance.

6. Not checking door seals regularly: Ever noticed your refrigerator door not closing properly? Over time the seals wear out, causing air leaks, forcing the fridge to run longer to maintain temperature. This results in higher electricity bills and uneven cooling.

7. Setting the wrong temperature: Your refrigerator temperature matters! Too cold wastes energy and too warm causes food to spoil. So, what's the ideal temperature for a refrigerator? Keep the fridge at 3-5°C and the freezer at -18°C for the best balance.

8. Not defrosting regularly: This is if you have a non-auto-defrost model. Ice buildup reduces storage space and cooling efficiency. Over time, it can damage the fridge’s internal parts, leading to costly repairs.

9. Storing fruits & vegetables incorrectly: You might not realise it, but some fruits and veggies, like bananas and onions, shouldn't be refrigerated. Storing them in the refrigerator can speed up spoilage and lead to unnecessary food waste.

10. Using the top of the fridge for storage: Let's be honest, almost everyone has something or the other stored on the refrigerator top. Placing items on top traps heat, making the fridge work harder to stay cool. This can reduce its efficiency and even shorten its lifespan.

Need more options to consider while buying a new refrigerator? Check out here and shop right away!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Hacks to extend your refrigerator's lifespan: Fridge maintenance hacks



We’ve talked about the common mistakes we all make with our refrigerators, now let’s fix them on our own! Yes, you don’t need a technician for most of it. With a few simple habits and some quick DIY fridge maintenance, you can keep your fridge running efficiently, save on electricity, and even extend its lifespan.

1. Clean the coils for better cooling

The very first step for refrigerator maintenance is to clean the coils. Unplug the fridge, grab a vacuum or a coil brush, and clean them up every six months. It’s a five-minute job that saves energy and keeps your fridge running smoothly.

2. Keep the door seals tight and secure

If your fridge door isn’t shutting properly, it’s leaking cool air and making your electricity bill cry. Wipe down the refrigerator seals regularly, and if they’re worn out, replace them to keep your fridge in good shape.

3. Organise food for maximum airflow

Stuffing your fridge like a storage unit? Air needs to circulate for even cooling. Keep heavy items at the bottom, dairy in the middle, and condiments in the door. Make sure you are not blocking any vents.

4. Defrost regularly to prevent ice build-up

If your freezer looks like an iceberg, unplug it and let it thaw. Wipe off excess moisture before turning it back on. If frost builds up often, it’s a sign you need to check the seals or temperature settings.

5. Maintain the right temperature settings

Keep the fridge at 3-5°C and the freezer at -18°C. This balance keeps food fresh and the compressor stress-free.

6. Keep the fridge well-ventilated

Your fridge needs breathing space. Keep it at least a few inches away from the wall so it doesn’t overheat.

7. Follow manufacturer guidelines for better performance

Always check the manual for the best way to use and maintain your refrigerator. Avoid overloading, ensure proper airflow, and place it in a ventilated space for efficient cooling.

8. Keep the fridge balanced and levelled

Buzzing, clicking, or humming sounds are normal and usually indicate the compressor or fan is running. However, if the noise is loud, persistent, or unusual, it could mean loose parts, ice buildup, or dirty condenser coils. Check if the fridge is level, as uneven placement can also cause vibrations. If the noise continues, cleaning the coils or defrosting the freezer might help. Persistent loud noises may require a professional inspection.

With these simple fridge maintenance hacks, you can keep your refrigerator running efficiently for years. A little effort now means fewer headaches later, so start maintaining your fridge the right way today!

Similar articles for you

French door refrigerator vs side by side refrigerator: Which one should you buy?

Energy efficient refrigerators: A buyer's guide with ratings, tips, and top picks for selection

Upgrade your home with energy-efficient refrigerators; explore options perfect for families and modern lifestyles

Best triple door refrigerators: Explore the top 5 models for ample space and efficient cooling in your kitchen

Refrigerators with innovative features: Enjoy modern benefits and explore our finest selection

Is your washing machine not working right? Try these easy fixes before you call a technician

Refrigerator maintenance Why is my fridge not cooling properly? Check if the vents are blocked, the door seals are tight, and the temperature is set correctly (3-5°C for the fridge, -18°C for the freezer). Dirty coils or an overloaded fridge can also affect cooling.

How can I prevent bad odours in my fridge? Store food in airtight containers, clean spills immediately, and use natural deodorisers like baking soda, coffee grounds, or activated charcoal. Regularly check for expired food and wipe down the interior to keep it fresh.

Why is my fridge leaking water? A clogged or frozen defrost drain is the most common reason. Check for blockages and clear them using warm water. Also, inspect the door seals—poor sealing can cause condensation and water buildup.

How often should I change the water filter in my fridge? Replace the water filter every six months or as recommended by the manufacturer. A clogged filter affects water quality and ice production, reducing efficiency.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.