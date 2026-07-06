EvoFox One X wireless gamepad review: The controller that quietly became part of my daily gaming routine

For the past five months, the EvoFox One X has been my go to controller for gaming on GeForce NOW. Most evenings after work, I find myself picking up the controller for a quick session of Forza Horizon 6 or Cyberpunk 2077, and over time, it quietly became part of my everyday gaming setup. That also gave me enough time to see how well it holds up beyond the first few days of use.

The EvoFox One X quietly became my go to controller for everyday gaming. (Amit Rahi - HT)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

I have used quite a few controllers over the years, from first party console controllers to budget options, and I have realised that the best ones are usually the ones you stop thinking about once the game starts. Things like comfort, connectivity, battery life, and stick accuracy matter far more in the long run than flashy features. After spending more than five months with the EvoFox One X, I had enough time to see how it performs in everyday use, and here's what my experience has been like.

EvoFox One X Wireless Gamepad specifications

Specification Details Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Wireless, USB Type C Joysticks Hall Effect Triggers Hall Effect Analog Motion Controls 6 Axis Gyroscope Compatibility PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4 Battery Up to 20 hours Charging USB Type C Extras Phone Mount, Precision Mode, Turbo, Macro Price ₹ 2,999 (Official Store), around ₹ 2,449 (Flipkart)

Design and comfort: Built for long gaming sessions

The first thing that impressed me was the build quality. At this price, I was honestly expecting something that looked good in pictures but felt a little plasticky in hand. Thankfully, that wasn't the case. The controller feels solid, the materials don't feel cheap, and the overall finish is surprisingly premium. It is slightly lighter than an Xbox or PlayStation controller, but it doesn't matter much because it still feels premium.

EvoFox One X gamepad review

The grip is another area where EvoFox got things right. It fits naturally in the hands, and even after spending hours playing racing games or open world titles, I never felt any discomfort. I also like that EvoFox went with the Xbox button layout because that's what I have always preferred while gaming on PC.

The face buttons are decent, although I do wish they had a slightly tactile feel. They aren't bad by any means, but a little more tactile feedback would have made them feel even more satisfying. Where the controller really shines, though, is with its Hall Effect joysticks. They are incredibly smooth, have a nice rubber texture for extra grip, and even after months of regular gaming, they still feel just as precise as they did when I first started using the controller.

EvoFox One X gamepad review

The Hall Effect triggers are equally impressive, they felt responsive and accurate. EvoFox has also added a pair of extra shoulder buttons beside the triggers, which is a thoughtful addition for games that don't rely heavily on analogue triggers and instead benefit from quicker digital inputs.

Gaming features: Everything you need, nothing you don't

Connectivity is probably one of my favourite things about the EvoFox One X. As the name suggests, you can use it in three different ways: Bluetooth, the bundled 2.4GHz wireless dongle, or simply through a USB Type C cable. During my testing, all three modes worked flawlessly.

EvoFox One X gamepad review

Since I mostly game on my smart TV using GeForce NOW, I permanently leave the 2.4GHz receiver plugged into the TV. Every evening, turning on the controller is all I have to do. It vibrates, connects within seconds, and I'm straight into the game. That convenience alone has made it difficult for me to switch back to any other controller.

EvoFox One X gamepad review

The controller also comes packed with extra features like Precision Mode, Turbo, programmable buttons, and a 6 axis gyroscope. To be honest, I barely used most of them. The one feature I kept coming back to was Precision Mode, which instantly lowers the sensitivity of the right joystick. In shooting games, it makes fine aiming much easier and genuinely feels useful rather than gimmicky. I also experimented with the gyroscope in a mobile game, but for my style of gaming on PC and GeForce NOW, I rarely found myself relying on it.

Five months later, I still keep picking this controller

The biggest compliment I can give the EvoFox One X is that I stopped thinking about it. That might sound strange, but good controllers are supposed to disappear once you start playing. You shouldn't be thinking about dead zones, connectivity issues, or battery anxiety. You should simply be enjoying the game.

After more than five months of regular use, I haven't experienced any stick drift, connection drops, or random issues. Battery life has also been excellent. I usually end up charging the controller only once every ten days or so, despite using it almost every evening.

Charging isn't particularly fast, but it has never been an issue because I simply plug it in overnight or while I'm not gaming. Even if the battery runs low during a session, you can continue playing while it's charging through the USB Type C cable, so your gaming session never really has to stop.

EvoFox One X pros and cons

Pros

Comfortable grip with solid build quality

Smooth Hall Effect joysticks and triggers

Reliable tri mode connectivity

Excellent battery life

Great value for money

Cons

Face buttons could be more clicky

Gyroscope and extra features have limited use for most PC gamers

Charging takes a while

Should you buy the EvoFox One X?

The EvoFox One X is one of those products that quietly earns its place in your setup. The solid build quality, comfortable grip, Hall Effect sticks and triggers, excellent connectivity, and dependable battery life all come together to create a controller that simply works.

At ₹2,999 from EvoFox's official store, and often around ₹2,449 on Flipkart, I genuinely think it offers excellent value for money. If you're looking for a versatile controller that works across PC, smart TVs, smartphones, and multiple gaming platforms without spending a fortune, the EvoFox One X is incredibly easy to recommend.

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