Exciting upcoming video game releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Switch in 2023

May brought us highly anticipated titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and the System Shock remake. And who could forget the blockbuster hits Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy, despite a few technical hiccups?

But hold on tight and tighten your belt because the excitement doesn't stop there. The remaining months of 2023 promise even more incredible games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and Baldur's Gate 3. It's clear that the gaming industry shows no signs of slowing down.

With an impressive lineup of upcoming releases, the latter half of the year holds some real gems for gamers.

Video game release dates for the month of June, 2023

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC, Switch) - 1st June

Gunfire Reborn (PS4, PS5) - 1st June

Killer Frequency (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Quest 2) - 1st June

Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd June

Diablo 4 Early Access (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd June

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2nd June

Tiny Thor (PC) - 5th June

Diablo 4 full release (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th June

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 6h June

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8th June

Pro Cycling Manager 2023 (PC) - 8th June

Speed Crew (Switch) - 8th June

Tour De France 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th June

Greyhill Incident (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th June

Black Desert Online: Land of the Morning Light expansion (PC) – 14th June

DUBIUM (PC) - 14th June

Fall of Porcupine (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 15th June

Layers of Fear (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 15th June

F1 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 16th June

Park Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 16th June

Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th June

Crash Team Rumble (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th June

Trepang2 (PC) - 21st June

Tom Clancy's Xdefiant open beta (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 21st June to 23rd June

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22nd June

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 27th June

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed Single Player Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 27th June

Sludge Life 2 (PC) - 27th June

Little Friends: Puppy Island (PC, Switch) – 27th June

Revival: Recolonization (PC) – 28th June

Video game release dates for the month of July, 2023

Synapse (PSVR 2) - 4th July

Gimmick! Special Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 6th July

Gylt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/s) - 6th July

Tad The Lost Explorer (Switch) - 7th July

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7th July

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 12th July

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC) - 14th July

WWE 2K23: Revel with Wyatt Pack DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th July

Immortals of Aveum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th July

Pikmin 4 (Switch) - 21st July

Remnant 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 25th July

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC) - 26th July

Disney Illusion Island (Switch) - 28th July

Video game release dates for the month of August, 2023

Book of Hours (PC) - 17th August

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PC, Switch) - 18th August

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th August

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th August

Skull and Bones open beta (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna) - 25th August to 28th August

Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS5, PS4) - 29th August

Sea of Stars (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 29th August

Under the Waves (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th August

Baldur's Gate 3 (PC, PS5) - 31st August

War Hospital (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 31st August

Paper Trail (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – August TBC

Video game release dates for the month of September, 2023

Chants of Sennaar (PC, Switch) - 5th September

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th September

Rugby 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th September

Fae Farm (PC, Switch) - 8th September

Life By You (PC) - 12th September

The Crew Motorfest (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 14th September

Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th September

Mortal Kombat 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 19th September

Party Animals (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) - 20th September

Witchfire (PC) - Early Access 20th September

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One PS5, PS4) 26th September

Mineko's Night Market (PC, Switch) - 26th September

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 28th September

Robocop rogue City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September TBC

Video game release dates for the month of October, 2023

Sword Art Online Last Recollection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th October

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X/S) - 10th October

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 12th October

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 13th October

Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17th October

Endless Dungeon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 20th October

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th October

Total War: Pharaoh (PC) - October TBC

PlateUp! (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October TBC

Video game release dates for the month of November, 2023

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) - 9th November

The Day Before (PC) – 10th November

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch Version) - 14th November

Persona 5: Tactica (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4) - November 17th

Video game release dates for the month of December, 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th December

