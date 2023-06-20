Exciting upcoming video game releases for PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Switch in 2023
Discover the highly anticipated video game releases for 2023 on popular platforms such as PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, and Switch.
We've reached the halfway mark of 2023, and the gaming world has already witnessed some major releases.
May brought us highly anticipated titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and the System Shock remake. And who could forget the blockbuster hits Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy, despite a few technical hiccups?
But hold on tight and tighten your belt because the excitement doesn't stop there. The remaining months of 2023 promise even more incredible games, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Starfield, and Baldur's Gate 3. It's clear that the gaming industry shows no signs of slowing down.
ALSO READ| | Minecraft bug: Player discovers hidden ocean monument under a mountain
With an impressive lineup of upcoming releases, the latter half of the year holds some real gems for gamers.
Check out the Hindustan Times’curated list of highly anticipated games set to launch in 2023.
Video game release dates for the month of June, 2023
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC, Switch) - 1st June
- Gunfire Reborn (PS4, PS5) - 1st June
- Killer Frequency (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Quest 2) - 1st June
- Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd June
Diablo 4 Early Access (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 2nd June
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 2nd June
- Tiny Thor (PC) - 5th June
- Diablo 4 full release (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th June
- Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 6h June
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8th June
- Pro Cycling Manager 2023 (PC) - 8th June
- Speed Crew (Switch) - 8th June
- Tour De France 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 8th June
- Greyhill Incident (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 9th June
- Black Desert Online: Land of the Morning Light expansion (PC) – 14th June
- DUBIUM (PC) - 14th June
- Fall of Porcupine (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 15th June
- Layers of Fear (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 15th June
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS5, PS4) – 15th June
- F1 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 16th June
- Park Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 16th June
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th June
- Crash Team Rumble (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) – 20th June
- Trepang2 (PC) - 21st June
- Tom Clancy's Xdefiant open beta (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 21st June to 23rd June
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - 22nd June
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch) – 27th June
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed Single Player Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 27th June
- Sludge Life 2 (PC) - 27th June
- Little Friends: Puppy Island (PC, Switch) – 27th June
- Revival: Recolonization (PC) – 28th June
Video game release dates for the month of July, 2023
- Synapse (PSVR 2) - 4th July
- Gimmick! Special Edition (PC, PS4, Xbox One) - 6th July
- Gylt (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/s) - 6th July
- Tad The Lost Explorer (Switch) - 7th July
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch) – 7th July
- Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 12th July
- Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 14th July
- Jagged Alliance 3 (PC) - 14th July
- WWE 2K23: Revel with Wyatt Pack DLC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th July
- Immortals of Aveum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 20th July
- Pikmin 4 (Switch) - 21st July
- Remnant 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) - 25th July
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC) - 26th July
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch) - 28th July
Video game release dates for the month of August, 2023
Book of Hours (PC) - 17th August
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PC, Switch) - 18th August
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 18th August
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th August
- Skull and Bones open beta (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Amazon Luna) - 25th August to 28th August
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS5, PS4) - 29th August
- Sea of Stars (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - 29th August
- Under the Waves (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 29th August
- Baldur's Gate 3 (PC, PS5) - 31st August
- War Hospital (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 31st August
- Paper Trail (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) – August TBC
Video game release dates for the month of September, 2023
- Chants of Sennaar (PC, Switch) - 5th September
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th September
- Rugby 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th September
- Fae Farm (PC, Switch) - 8th September
- Life By You (PC) - 12th September
- The Crew Motorfest (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 14th September
- Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 19th September
- Mortal Kombat 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 19th September
- Party Animals (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) - 20th September
- Witchfire (PC) - Early Access 20th September
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One PS5, PS4) 26th September
- Mineko's Night Market (PC, Switch) - 26th September
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 28th September
- Robocop rogue City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September TBC
Video game release dates for the month of October, 2023
- Sword Art Online Last Recollection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 6th October
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X/S) - 10th October
- Assassin's Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna) - 12th October
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 13th October
- Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17th October
- Endless Dungeon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 20th October
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 25th October
- Total War: Pharaoh (PC) - October TBC
- PlateUp! (PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - October TBC
Video game release dates for the month of November, 2023
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) - 9th November
- The Day Before (PC) – 10th November
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch Version) - 14th November
- Persona 5: Tactica (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4) - November 17th
Video game release dates for the month of December, 2023
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 7th December
Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for an exciting gaming experience