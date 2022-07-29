Explained: What is a private 5G network? Check applications, govt regulations

Bharti Airtel has recently announced that it has successfully tested its first ever private 5G network. The trial held at the Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt. Ltd facility in Bengaluru employed the trial 5G spectrum allocated by the department of telecommunications (DoT). The technology is said to be a booster in India’s digital transformation journey, it will ‘accelerate the industry 4.0 initiatives’, stated Airtel. Here we take a look at what it means to be a private 5G network, its use cases, the regulations and controversies engulfing it.

What is private 5G network?

Private 5G network essentially is a network dedicated solely for firm’s own use. Firms can set up their own 5G network for captive use, and unlike a public network, it is closed for external communication. It allows enterprises to dedicate bandwidth for ultra-reliable, low-latency use cases like automation and industrial Internet of Things(IoT) devices. The Enterprise has control over data, security and networks. It further allows the enterprise to configure the network according to its requirements and adhering to its standards.

What are applications of private 5G networks?

Private 5G network has the potential to speed up the digital transformation of industries. The core benefit of using this technology is that enterprise will have enhanced control over the network. It can change and customise the privacy and security according to its need. Low latency, upgraded quality of service will boost up its internal communication, increasing the efficiency of business. The major sectors where a private 5G network can play a pivotal role are:

Manufacturing industry: For strengthening automation and inter devices connectivity.

Campus Networks: For bettering internal communication.

Healthcare: It will provide enhanced mobile connectivity for safety critical equipment as it moves around facilities in the hospital.

Enhancing own 4G network: The companies which already have private 4G network enabled in their facility will try to optimise by upgrading to 5G network for its low latency.

What are government regulations on this private 5g network?

The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms in its meeting held on June 14. The auction of over 72 GHz of the spectrum has begun on July 26.

However, according to various media reports, the enterprises will provisionally be allowed to take the 5G spectrum for their captive non-public network on lease from the telecom companies only. Broadband India Forum (BFI) - a non-profit industry consortium representing tech companies like Amazon, Google, Meta, has urged to implement the Cabinet decision objectively. In a statement, it said that any delay in implementing direct spectrum allocation will discriminate the enterprises by giving regulatory advantage to certain industry sections.

What are controversies surrounding the private 5G spectrum allocation?

The issue of private 5G network has put telecom companies and tech companies diametrically opposite of each other. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), a non-governmental trade association representing telecoms, says that the telecom industry is capable enough to deliver 5G services thus it sees no prudence in allowing private enterprises to have their own private network. In a letter written to Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in June this year, COAI urged not to allow spectrum for a private 5G network as “the business case of Telecom Service Providers will get severely degraded”. The demand for 5G network is more in the enterprise sector as the retail sector demand of voice and data is sufficiently met by 4G networks, argued the letter. It stated that globally it is seen that the revenue generation has primarily come from using the network in industry applications. COAI has JIO, Vi and Airtel as its core members.

Disagreeing with this, BFI has refuted the claim of diminishing revenue terming that more business activity will be profitable even for telcos. It will lead to companies spending more on external communications, BFI counter argued.

