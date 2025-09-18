Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Top 5 camera-centric phones to buy under 30,000

ByAishwarya Panda
Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 12:19 pm IST

Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is starting next week, here’s a list of 5 camera-centric phones under Rs. 30,000 to consider.

The awaited Flipkart Big Billion Day sale is starting next week, from September 23, 2025, bringing massive deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronic products. If you’re someone who’s planning for a smartphone upgrade but has a limited budget, then we have got you covered. We have top deals on camera-centric phones during the Flipkart sale, and they all will be available at under Rs. 30,000. From Nothing, Vivo to Realme, here are 5 smartphone options you can consider during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

Top 5 camera-centric phones under ₹30,000 to buy during Flipkart sale.
Top 5 camera-centric phones under 30,000

Realme 15 Pro 5G: This is Realme’s latest generation camera-centric phone, which is popularly known as the “AI Party” phone. The Realme 15 Pro 5G features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. It also comes with a 50MP selfie camera. During Flipkart sale, buyers can get the smartphone at Rs. 26,999, down from Rs. 35,999.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G: If you want a perfect balance between a good camera and performance, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G could be a great option. It has a triple camera setup that also includes a telephoto lens. For performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen3 processor, providing smooth performance. While it's already priced below Rs. 30,000, buyers can grab bank and exchange discounts.


Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Another camera-centric smartphone to consider is the Vivo T4 Pro 5G, which comes with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope camera. In addition, it also comes with a stylish design, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, a durable build, and more.


Oppo Reno 13 5G: During the Flipkart sale, buyers can also consider buying the Oppo Reno 13 5G phone. It is a perfect pick for camera lovers and heavy-duty users. It includes a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome lens. In addition, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350. This could be a great option under Rs. 30,000.


Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G: Lastly, we have the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G phone, which is also known for its camera and performance capabilities. It features a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C sensor that captures detailed images. Additionally, buyers can also get the phone at a reasonable price during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale.

