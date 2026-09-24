Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Early Bird Deals start today, check sale dates, bank offers and more

Flipkart has opened its Early Bird Deals for the Big Billion Days 2026 sale, giving shoppers an early look at products and offers before the main festive shopping event begins. The preview covers smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, appliances and several other categories. Flipkart has also announced bank and payment offers, while the prices of some products are expected to be revealed closer to the main sale.

When do Flipkart Big Billion Days Early Bird Deals start?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 Early Bird Deals are now live (Flipkart)

Flipkart's Early Bird Deals are live from September 24, allowing shoppers to browse selected offers ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. Customers can also wishlist products through the Early Bird section, which could make it easier to keep track of the products they are waiting to buy.

The preview includes deals across categories such as mobiles, electronics, TVs, appliances, fashion, beauty and home products. Flipkart has also teased discounts on several smartphones and other gadgets as part of the early offers.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale dates

The main Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 9, 2026. However, select customers will get access a day earlier.

Here are the key dates:

September 24, 2026: Early Bird Deals begin.

October 8, 2026: Early access starts for eligible Flipkart Plus and Black members, as well as eligible Flipkart credit card holders.

October 9, 2026: Big Billion Days sale opens for all customers.

Flipkart has confirmed the October 8 early-access window as part of this year's festive sale. The Early Bird Deals are separate from that window and have already started.

For shoppers who already have a phone, laptop or TV on their wishlist, the early preview could be worth checking now. The actual sale price, however, may vary once the main event begins.

Gadgets and electronics on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026

What bank offers will Flipkart Big Billion Days have?

Flipkart has announced up to 10 percent instant savings on eligible purchases made using select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the sale. The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will also offer 10 percent savings on eligible purchases, subject to the applicable terms.

There are payment offers beyond bank cards too. Customers making their first eligible transaction through Super.money by Flipkart can get 10 percent cashback. Flipkart is also supporting UPI payments through platforms including BHIM, CRED and Paytm.

For shoppers looking to spread out a larger purchase, Flipkart's Super Pay in 3 option allows eligible purchases to be divided into three instalments without interest or additional fees, according to the information shared for the sale.

Flipkart Pay Later customers can also access credit of up to Rs. 1 lakh, along with no-cost EMI and a Rs. 500 discount on eligible transactions.

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with Rs. 1,250 worth of welcome vouchers, 10 percent savings on eligible purchases and zero joining fees, subject to the applicable terms.

What products will be available during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026?

Flipkart's festive sale will cover a wide range of categories, so the offers will not be limited to smartphones and electronics.

The Early Bird Deals already include mobiles, TVs, electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, home products and more. The platform is also highlighting products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, fans and geysers. The Early Bird preview also includes deals on TWS earphones, smartwatches and TVs.

The popular e-commerce platform has also started revealing some specific electronics offers, including laptops and large-screen televisions. More product-specific prices and discounts are expected to appear as the Big Billion Days sale gets closer.

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