Flipkart Big Billion Days: Enjoy 50-80% off on smartwatches this Diwali

Among the many products available, smartwatches are particularly popular for those seeking to upgrade their lifestyle with the latest technology. Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect time to treat yourself or a loved one to a smartwatch that combines style and functionality seamlessly.

In this article, we delve into the world of smartwatches, exploring the top options you can find on Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023. We have you covered, whether you're a tech-savvy person searching for a quick way to stay connected or a fitness enthusiast recording your routines. During this year's Big Billion Sale Flipkart, you'll have a tonne of options when it comes to brands and designs.

So, let's illuminate your Diwali with our handpicked selection of the best smartwatches available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days extravaganza. Don't miss this amazing chance to get a great discount and improve your daily life with modern wearable technology. Get ready to make the most of the Flipkart Big Billion Days and bring home the smartwatch you've always wanted.

1. Noise Colorfit Icon 2 1.8

Experience the Noise Colorfit Icon 2 Smartwatch, boasting a 1.8" LCD display and Bluetooth calling. Enhanced with AI voice assistance, this device offers the Noise Health Suite™, which helps in monitoring blood oxygen, heart rate, stress, and sleep. Explore 60 sports modes. It comes with 100+ watch faces and pairs with the Noisefit app for holistic health insights. Also, you can enjoy up to 7 days of battery life. Make the most of Flipkart Big Billion Days and Flipkart Loot Deals to grab this versatile smartwatch at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of Noise Colorfit Icon 2 1.8:

Model Name: Colorfit Icon 2 1.8'' Display with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant

Dial Colour: Black

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Strap Colour: Black

Strap Material: Silicone

Pros Cons Noise Health Suite™ Requires Smartphone Connection 60+ Sports Modes

2. APPLE Watch Series 8

The APPLE Watch Series 8 GPS is a powerhouse of health insights and safety features. Advanced sensors provide a deeper understanding of your well-being, while new safety functions ensure that help is always within reach. Its Always-On Retina display offers clear visibility at all times. Customisable in various sizes, materials, and straps, it caters to your unique style and preferences. With innovative safety features like Crash Detection and Fall Detection, it offers added peace of mind. The Emergency SOS feature provides instant assistance at the press of a button. This smartwatch, equipped with the ECG app and temperature sensor and boasting an IPX6 rating, is a testament to Apple's commitment to your health and safety. Available at discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days, this is one of the best Flipkart Big Billion Days Deals!

Specifications of APPLE Watch Series 8:

Model Name: Watch Series 8 GPS ECG app, Temperature sensor, IPX6, Fall/Crash Detection 45mm

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Strap Colour: Midnight

Strap Material: Silicone

Size: Regular

Pros cons Call Functionality Limited Third-Party Apps Outdoor Durability

3. SAMSUNG Watch 4 Classic

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE is a pinnacle of wearable technology at the Flipkart Offer Sale. It offers seamless integration with Android smartphones through its powerful Wear OS, Powered by Samsung. Advanced Sleep Analysis and Women's Health tracking contribute to its comprehensive health suite. With over 90 workout tracking options and enriched app availability, it's the ultimate fitness companion. Enjoy the convenience of call functionality and a user-friendly touchscreen. Plus, during Flipkart's Big Billion Days, this LTE-enabled watch is available at its lowest-ever price on LTE Watch.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Watch 4 Classic:

Model Name: Watch 4 Classic, 42mm Super AMOLED LTE Calling with Body Composition Tracking

Dial Color: Customisable

Dial Shape: Round

Strap Colour: Silver

Strap Material: Fluoroelastomer

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Monitoring Limited Third-Party App Ecosystem Long Usage Time (Up to 40 Hours)

4. Fire-Boltt Talk 1.28

The Fire-Boltt Talk 1.28 is a feature-packed smartwatch designed to enhance your daily life. With Bluetooth Calling capability, you can effortlessly answer and make calls directly from your watch, providing convenient communication on the go. Its 3D HD Display, featuring a 1.28 Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass, offers stunning visuals and easy navigation. This watch doesn't compromise on health monitoring either, with comprehensive data tracking, including SPO2, Blood Pressure, and Heart Rate. Enjoy the benefits of call functionality, a responsive touchscreen, and a remarkable battery runtime of up to 10 days. Available at the best prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days, that too from one of the best smartwatch brands!

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Talk 1.28:

Model Name: Talk 1.28"Bluetooth Calling with SpO2, Metal Body & Luxury Design

Dial Colour: Black

Dial Shape: Round

Strap Colour: Black

Strap Material: Silicone

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Monitoring No ECG or Temperature Sensor Fast Charging Supported

5. Fastrack Revoltt FS1

The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 is a smartwatch that seamlessly blends style and functionality. With its striking 1.83 Display, this watch not only keeps you connected with Bluetooth Calling, but it also provides a visual treat with its 3D HD display featuring a 1.28 Full Circle 3D HD bevel curved glass. Keep tabs on your well-being with comprehensive health data tracking, including SPO2, Blood Pressure, and Heart Rate. Enjoy the convenience of call functionality, a responsive touchscreen, and a remarkable battery runtime of up to 10 days. This watch is available at discounted prices during Flipkart Big Billion Days and with offers on smartwatches!

Specifications of Fastrack Revoltt FS1:

Model Name: Revoltt FS1|1.83 Display|BT Calling|Fastcharge|110+ Sports Mode|200+ WatchFaces

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Strap Colour: Teal

Strap Material: Silicone

Size: Free Size

Pros Cons User-Friendly Touchscreen Limited Watch Face Customization Suitable for Fitness & Outdoor Use

6. Noise Evolve 3 1.43

The Noise Evolve 3 features a stunning 1.43 AMOLED Always On Display with exceptional clarity, ensuring your information is always at hand. Its lightweight design, complemented by a circular stainless-steel ring, offers both style and durability. With the advanced Tru SyncTM technology, this smartwatch seamlessly synchronises with your lifestyle. The Noise Health SuiteTM, including SpO2 monitoring, stress analysis, 24*7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and breath tracking, prioritises your well-being. This smartwatch also supports BT Calling, making communication a breeze. Enjoy the benefits of call functionality, a responsive touchscreen, and a substantial battery runtime of up to 7 days.

Specifications of Noise Evolve 3 1.43:

Model Name: Evolve 3 1.43" AMOLED Always-On Display with Bluetooth Calling, Metallic Design

Dial Colour: Black

Dial Shape: Round

Strap Colour: Black

Strap Material: Silicone

Pros Cons User-Friendly Touchscreen Limited Watch Face Customization Suitable for Fitness & Outdoor Activities

7. Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Plus 1.83

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Plus is a feature-rich smartwatch designed to elevate your everyday life. Its standout feature is the 1.83-inch Large Color LCD Full Touch Screen, adorned with 2.5D Curved Glass and offering a vivid 240*284-pixel resolution. The ultra-thin profile, measuring just 9.8mm, coupled with IP68 Water Resistance, ensures durability and style. This smartwatch takes your health seriously with SpO2 monitoring, Heart Rate tracking, and Sleep Monitoring. Customise your watch face with over 100+ Cloud Faces to match your style. Stay connected with All-in-One Social Update Notifications. With a responsive touchscreen, it's perfect for fitness and outdoor activities. Enjoy an impressive battery runtime of up to 8 days. Don't miss the chance to get this remarkable smartwatch during Flipkart's Big Billion Days.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Plus 1.83:

Model Name: Ninja Pro Max Plus 1.83

Dial Colour: Rose Gold

Dial Shape: Square

Strap Colour: Rose Gold

Strap Material: Silicone

Pros cons Suitable for Fitness & Outdoor No ECG or Temperature Sensor Water Resistance (IP68)

8. boAt Wave (Blue Strap, Free Size)

The boAt Wave is your ultimate companion for a connected lifestyle. This Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch allows you to stay in touch on the go. With a built-in Voice Assistant, you can connect with ease using voice commands. Its 43mm (1.69") HD Display provides crisp visuals, and it boasts over 60+ Sports Modes to suit your active lifestyle. Keep an eye on your health with Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring, and personalise your watch with Multiple Cloud Watch Faces. This smartwatch is IP68 rated, making it dust, sweat, and splash resistant, perfect for fitness and outdoor enthusiasts. Get ready for exclusive offers on the boAt Wave during Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Specifications of boAt Wave (Blue Strap, Free Size):

Model Name: Wave Connect with Bluetooth Calling, Voice Assistant and 1.69" HD Display

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Strap Colour: Blue

Strap Material: Silicone

Size: Free Size

Pros Cons Durable IP68 Rating Learning Curve for New Users Extensive Sports Modes

9. Pebble Frost Pro (Blue Strap, Free Size)

Experience round-the-clock well-being monitoring with the 24x7 Health Suite, including Blood-oxygen monitoring (SPO2), continuous Heart rate tracking, Zen Mode, and Sedentary alerts. With multiple watch faces and sports modes, it's customisable to suit your style and activity level. Additional features like a Calculator, Alarm, and Inbuilt Games provide versatility. The high-quality Silicone Strap offers comfort and style in one package. With call functionality, a responsive touchscreen, and a battery runtime of up to 7 days, the Pebble Frost Pro is your perfect partner for fitness and outdoor adventures. Don't miss out on exclusive offers during Flipkart Big Billion Days!

Specifications of Pebble Frost Pro (Blue Strap, Free Size):

Model Name: Frost Pro 1.96" Infinite Display, BT Calling, Rotating Crown, AI voice assistant

Dial Colour: Silver

Dial Shape: Rectangle

Strap Colour: Blue

Strap Material: Silicone

Pros Cons High-Quality Silicone Strap Learning Curve for New Users AI Voice Assistant

10. Ambrane Wise Eon Max (Burgundy Strap, Regular)

Stay productive with Smart Notifications and utilise over 100+ Sports Modes for your fitness routines. Additional features include alarms, a stopwatch, a flashlight, a timer, a find phone, a music player, and a remote camera shutter. The sturdy design has comfortable adjustable straps, a high-quality frame, and IP68 water resistance. Modes like Do Not Disturb Mode and Low Power Mode help you tailor the watch to your preferences. With 100+ Watch Faces, up to 10 days of battery life, 3 inbuilt games, customisable watch faces, weather updates, voice assistance, and AI watch faces, the Ambrane Wise Eon Max is a versatile and stylish companion.

Specifications of Ambrane Wise Eon Max (Burgundy Strap, Regular):

Model Name: Wise Eon Max with 2.01'' Lucid display, BT Calling, with customisable watch face

Dial Shape: Square

Strap Colour: Burgundy

Strap Material: Silicone

Size: Regular

Pros Cons High-Quality Display Limited Watch Face Customization Extensive Fitness Features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Colorfit Icon 2 1.8' Noise Health SuiteTM 60 Sports Modes Long Battery Life APPLE Watch Series 8 GPS Customisable Design Innovative Safety Features Call Functionality SAMSUNG Watch 4 Classic Optical Heart Rate Sensor Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor LTE Connectivity Fire-Boltt Talk 1.28 Bluetooth Calling 3D HD Display Comprehensive Health Tracking Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Long Battery Life Fast Charging Supported Bluetooth Calling Noise Evolve 3 1.43 High-Resolution AMOLED Display Tru SyncTM Technology Fast Charging Supported Fire-Boltt Ninja Pro Max Plus 1.83 Comprehensive Health Monitoring Extensive Cloud Faces Long Battery Life boAt Wave (Blue Strap, Free Size) Voice Assistant High-Resolution Display Extensive Sports Modes Pebble Frost Pro (Blue Strap, Free Size) Sophisticated Design Dazzling Display Convenient Bluetooth Connectivity Ambrane Wise Eon Max (Burgundy Strap, Regular) Dazzling Display Numerous Watch Faces Sleek Design

Best overall product

The APPLE Watch Series 8 is a marvel of technological innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of health and safety features. It's not just a watch but a robust health companion. With advanced sensors, it provides insightful details about your well-being, while safety functions ensure you're always protected. The Always-On Retina display ensures clarity, and the versatility in customisation makes it a perfect fit for everyone. With features such as Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and the ECG app, it stands out as a testament to Apple's commitment to user health and safety. Moreover, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers an opportunity to acquire this masterpiece at a discounted price.

Best value for money

The Fire-Boltt Talk 1.28 is a harmony of affordability and functionality. It comes with a stunning 3D HD Display and offers comprehensive health monitoring features such as SPO2, Blood Pressure, and Heart Rate. Bluetooth Calling ensures seamless communication on the move. With a responsive touchscreen and a battery life of up to 10 days, it's designed to cater to all your requirements without breaking the bank. This watch is an embodiment of getting more than what you pay for. With the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, this already value-packed smartwatch becomes an even more irresistible deal.

How to choose a suitable smartwatch in the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023?

Choosing a suitable smartwatch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days requires some preparation and consideration. Here are points to guide you:

1. Establish Your Budget: During the Big Billion Days, there are a plethora of discounts and offers available. By setting a budget beforehand, you'll narrow down the options and prevent overspending. Consider setting a range, e.g., INR 5,000-15,000, to give yourself some flexibility.

2. Determine Your Primary Needs: Smartwatches offer a range of features, from fitness tracking to notifications to mobile payments. Prioritise the features you genuinely need. For instance, if you're an avid runner, you might want a watch with a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor. If you're looking for a fashion statement, then aesthetics might be a higher priority.

3. Compatibility with Your Smartphone: Ensure that the smartwatch you’re interested in is compatible with your current smartphone. For instance, while many smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, some, like the Apple Watch, work best with their native platform.

4. Battery Life: Depending on the features and your usage, battery life can vary widely among smartwatches.

5. Check Reviews and Ratings: Use the Flipkart loot deals to your advantage by reading user reviews and checking ratings. This will give you a better sense of real-world performance, potential issues, and overall satisfaction with the product.

