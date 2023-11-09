Flipkart Diwali Sale is back, get up to 56% off on geysers from top brands

As the winters are fast approaching, most of us eagerly await the upcoming festive season and can't wait to buy new winter clothes, accessories, appliances, etc. When it comes to buying home appliances for winter, like water heaters, heaters, and heater fans, it becomes hectic and exhausting work to find the product best suited for your home and needs. These products are naturally very expensive to begin with, so it becomes even more annoying to continuously look for the product you want at the price you can afford.

When it comes to water geysers, we all know that they are expensive, but still, we can't compromise it as it's one of the basic needs in winter. Therefore, we can't afford to waste money on such an important object. The premium desire of all of us is to get the best geyser from the best geyser brand. It's not such an easy task as there are too many options available in the market, and it's too tiresome to look at all of them, and it's still not guaranteed that you won't get scammed into buying a water geyser that's not up to your standards.

That's why we have listed the best geysers available at the best price possible. As the Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 is here, you have a golden opportunity to buy the best water geyser at affordable prices because of the discount of up to 56% and even more. In aFlipkart Diwali Sale, you can get thetop deals on geysers and choose the best one for you. Check out the details of the best products below and find the product suited for your needs and residence.

1) Crompton 5L Instant Water Geyser

If you are looking for a geyser for your small family and do not need to invest in a big one, then this geyser is Ideal for you. This product from Crompton is amazing due to its quick 3000W Copper heating element, which provides hot water instantly. The next good thing about this is that it can withstand 6.5 kg/cm2 pressure, so even if you live in skyscrapers or any tall buildings, you don't have to worry. In addition, the strong and rust-free body allows you to use it for a very long time. Moreover, the four-level security provides a seamless and safe operation. This geyser seems expensive, but due to the Flipkart Diwali Sale,this product is readily available at an affordable price.

Specifications

Brand: Crompton

Capacity: 5L

Colour: White

Body material: Plastic

Tank material: Stainless steel

Power consumption: 3000W

Pros Cons Instant heating Only good for small families Four level security Consumes too much power

2) AO Smith 15L Storage Water Geyser

This product not only provides good performance but is available at an affordable price due to the Diwali sale.This water geyser is unique in terms of Blue diamond technology, which increases its life span. The coated heating element provides you with a consistent heating experience. In addition, the temperature control knob is there so that you can set the temperature of the water according to your preference. Moreover, advanced PUF technology ensures no gap between insulation and tank, providing even heat distribution. This expensive-looking geyser is now present in your range due to the Flipkart deals.

Specifications

Brand: AO Smith

Capacity: 15L

Colour: White

Type: Storage

Mount type: Vertical

Power consumption: 2000W

Pros Cons Blue diamond technology Occupies too much space Advanced PUF technology Appearance is ordinary

3) Hindware 3L Storage Water Geyser

If you live alone or have a family of 2-3 people or just want a geyser for your kitchen, then you may not be willing to buy a geyser with a large capacity as it's of no use to you. This product is the most suitable one for you as it doesn't consume much power, has a superior rust-free and corrosion-free material body, and copper sheathed heating element for long-lasting heating. Moreover, it comes with an auto-cutoff feature, providing extra safety and energy efficiency. In addition, the RPR valve ensures fast reheating of water, which reduces the amount of time and energy consumed significantly.Diwali sale allows you to buy it at an unbelievable discount.

Specifications

Brand: Hindware

Capacity: 3L

Colour: White and blue

Type: Storage

Mount type: Vertical

Power: 3000W

Pros Cons Superior rust-free and corrosion-free body Very small capacity RPR valve for quick reheating Not very energy efficient

4) Orient Electric 10L Storage water geyser

When the talk is about water geysers, we can't leave this product out. In the Diwali sale,this product is sure to make a unique impression on the minds of its users. This geyser is the most suitable one for your bathroom due to its appropriate capacity, which is neither too small nor too large. The remarkable thing about this oriented electric water geyser is that it can withstand 8-bar pressure, which is pretty high, so you don't have to worry if you are living in a high-rise building. The shiny white appearance makes it more pleasing to the eyes and looks good with the rest of your bathroom. Right now, due to the Flipkart Diwali sale,this product can be at your disposal at a massive discount.

Specifications

Brand: Orient

Capacity: 10L

Colour: White

Type: Storage

Mount type: Vertical

Power consumption: 2000W

Pros Cons Energy efficient Takes time to heat Can withstand 8Bar pressure Quality needs improvement

5) Bajaj 15L Storage Water Geyser

Bajaj has always been a trusted and reliable brand. No one can mistrust the quality given by this brand. In the Diwali offer,this product is also affordable. The thermostat control allows you to set the water temperature according to your choice. It also has a magnesium anode rod that ensures the material doesn't corrode, and a glass-lined inner tank also serves the same purpose internally. The factor that makes it reliable to use is its multiple safety systems that ensure a safe and secure experience. PUF tank insulation is there to keep hot water for a long time.

Specifications

Brand: Bajaj

Capacity: 15L

Colour: White

Type: Storage

Mount type: Vertical

Power: 2000W

Pros Cons Highly energy efficient Takes time to heat Multiple safety systems It is complex to handle in the beginning

6) Sansui 5L Instant Water Geyser

The first thing in this product that has the ability to grab your attention is its stylish and lovely design with a cobalt blue colour. The next thing that makes it unique and highly recommended is its power of instant heating, as it can heat water in just three minutes. This water geyser is not only good-looking but is highly durable as well due to the stainless steel in the inner tank and ABS plastic in the outer body. In addition, it's safe to use because of auto cutoff mode, which cuts off the power upon reaching the preset temperature, and the smart safety release valve that releases excess pressure. Although it looks expensive in the Flipkart Diwali Sale,it's affordable and at a high discount.

Specifications

Brand: Sansui

Capacity: 5L

Colour: Cobalt blue

Type: Instant

Mount type: Vertical

Power consumption: 3000W

Pros Cons Stylish and lovely appearance Consumes a lot of power Instant heating Takes too much space for a 5L geyser

7) Thomson 15L Storage Water Geyser

In Flipkart Diwali Sale,this water geyser from Thomson is sure to make its mark due to various reasons like powerful high-quality heating material to ensure long-lasting performance, environment-friendly PUF insulation to keep the hot water stored for a prolonged period, and strong rust-free metallic body which is highly durable and long-lasting. In addition, it also has a smart design with a standby cutoff feature, which is energy efficient and provides an extra layer of security. This smart product puts no burden on your pocket because of a massive discount.

Specifications:

Brand:Thomson

Capacity:15L

Color:Multicolor

Type:Storage

Mount type:Vertical

Power consumption:2000W

Pros Cons Intense heating Energy efficiency is poor High durability The quality of material needs improvement

8) Amplesta 25L Storage Water Geyser

The first thing about this water geyser that looks attractive is its huge capacity that can support even a large family. The next thing is its high durability due to Jindal 304 stainless steel, so you don't have to worry about constant damage management. With its three-pin plug, it offers high load efficiency. In addition, the IPX4 powdered material present in the body makes it rustproof and waterproof. Moreover, it can withstand more than 8 bar pressure, which ensures that you don't worry about your residence before buying it. In the Diwali sale,this product will be available at a high discount, which makes it affordable.

Specifications

Brand:Amplesta

Capacity:25L

Colour:White

Type:Storage

Mount type:Vertical

Power consumption:2000W

PROS CONS Large capacity Difficult to use design Can withstand high pressure Occupies too much space

9) Havells 10L Storage water geyser

Havells never disappoints when it comes to its design and the quality of material used in its home appliances. Naturally, the Flipkart Diwali saleare no exception. It has a color-changing LED informing you when the temperature reaches the desired value. Feroglas technology used in forming the material enhances its life span by several folds. In addition, the color glass-coated heating element provides the best and long-lasting heating experience. Moreover, whirl flow technology prevents hot water from coming in contact with cold water, which gives you an enhanced experience and contributes to energy conservation. This product from Havells is now in your reach due to the Flipkart Diwali sale in 2023,which offers a high discount.

Specifications

Brand:Havells

Capacity:10L

Color:White and Blue

Type: Storage

Mount type: Vertical

Power consumption:2000W

PROS CONS Color changing LED It may take some time to heat Feroglas technology used in material Can't support large families

10) CROMPTON 15 L Storage Water Geyser (Arno Neo 3015, White)

The CROMPTON 15 L Storage Water Geyser (Arno Neo 3015, White) is a 5-star rated energy efficient water heater with a capacity of 15 litres. It has a powerful copper heating element, a superior polymer-coated tank, and a powder-coated metallic body. It also has advanced 3-level safety features, such as a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve. It is suitable for high-rise buildings as it can withstand 8-bar pressure.

Specifications

Wattage: 2000 W

Capacity: 15 L

Star Rating: 5

Pressure: 8 bar

Body: Metal

Tank Coating: Polymer

Heating Element: Copper

Safety Features: Capillary Thermostat, Automatic Thermal Cut-out, Multi-functional Valve

Tank Warranty: 5 Years

Element Warranty: 2 Years

Product Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons Energy efficient and fast heating Higher initial cost than other models Corrosion resistant and durable

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton 5L Instant Geyser Instant heating Four level security Good for skyscrapers or tall buildings AO Smith 15L Storage Water Geyser Blue diamond technology Advanced PUF technology Glass-coated heating element Hindware 3L Storage Water Geyser All-purpose RPR Valve Superior rust-free body Auto cutoff feature for added safety Orient Electric 10L Storage water geyser Energy efficient Can withstand 8Bar pressure GGood looking appearance Bajaj 15L Storage water geyser Thermostat control Multiple safety systems A corrode-free magnesium anode rod Sansui 5L instant water geyser Stylish and lovely appearance Instant heating High durability Thomson 15L Storage water geyser High durability Intense heating Can store hot water for a long time Amplesta 25L Storage Water Geyser Large capacity Can withstand more than 8Bar pressure High-quality material Havells 10L Storage water geyser Color changing LED Feroglas technology used in material Whirl flow technology CROMPTON 15 L Storage Water Geyser (Arno Neo 3015, White) Body: Metal Tank Coating: Polymer Capillary Thermostat

Best overall product

All the products mentioned above are the best in terms of quality, performance, and brand. But still, the glory of AO Smith 15L Storage Water Geyseris unmatched. This water geyser is unique in terms of Blue diamond technology, which increases its life span. The coated heating element provides you with a consistent heating experience. In addition, the temperature control knob is there so that you can set the temperature of the water according to your preference. Moreover, advanced PUF technology ensures no gap between insulation and tank, providing even heat distribution. That's why we can say it's the best overall product.

Best value for money

The Sansui 5L Instant water geyser is something we all need, and it's worth the money and time used on it. The first thing in this product that has the ability to grab your attention is its stylish and lovely design with a cobalt blue color. The next thing that makes it unique and highly recommended is its power of instant heating, as it can heat water in just three minutes. This water geyser is not only good-looking but is highly durable as well due to the stainless steel in the inner tank and ABS plastic in the outer body. In addition, it's safe to use because of auto cutoff mode, which cuts off the power upon reaching the preset temperature, and the smart safety release valve that releases excess pressure.

How to find the best water geysers?

When we are looking for water geysers, we should keep a few things in mind to avoid spending our hard-earned money on a water geyser that's not suitable for us or faulty in nature. First thing first, you should be mindful of your budget and range of prices. You can't afford a water geyser that's too much out of your budget and will only lead to disappointment. Next, look for the capacity best suited for you and your family. Then, be mindful of the product's energy consumption, as it's a necessary factor. You can't afford a water geyser that consumes too much power and adds unnecessary burden to your pocket. Lastly, look for all the safety measures it provides to ensure your and your family's safety.

