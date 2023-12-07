Florida Joker and Miami memes reignite Vice City nostalgia in GTA 6 trailer

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 4, stirring up a whirlwind of speculation and anticipation among fans. The trailer, rich with references to Miami, Florida, confirmed the return to the iconic Vice City, a setting that veteran players of the series would instantly recognize. The vibrant and detailed trailer was not just a visual treat but also a treasure trove of Easter eggs, with numerous Florida memes and real-life references woven into the narrative tapestry of the game.

Who is Florida Joker?

The official GTA 6 poster(Rockstar Games)

One particular reference caught the eye of Lawrence Sullivan, known to many as the ‘Florida Joker.’ Sullivan, a tattoo model who rose to internet fame in 2017 after his mugshot went viral, noticed a character in the GTA 6 trailer bearing a striking resemblance to himself, complete with distinctive face tattoos.

Taking to TikTok, Sullivan addressed the game developers directly with a playful yet pointed message, “GTA, we gotta talk.” His reaction has sparked a flurry of discussions among the gaming community, with fans debating whether Rockstar intentionally drew inspiration from Sullivan’s unique look for their character design.”

The ambiguity surrounding Rockstar’s creative choices has led to a wave of speculation and fan theories, particularly regarding the challenges GTA 6 may face in its portrayal of social media culture. The trailer has left fans with a plethora of questions and a heightened sense of anticipation for a game that is not slated for release until 2025.

Adding to the intrigue, the GTA 6 trailer was leaked a day before its scheduled release, prompting Rockstar to unveil the official version earlier than planned. Despite this hiccup, the trailer has been met with overwhelming success, shattering viewing records on YouTube and garnering a positive reception from the gaming community.

The incident involving the Florida Joker adds an extra layer of mystery to the unfolding story of GTA 6, which has already taken fans by surprise with the introduction of Lucía, the franchise’s first female lead character. This significant change has only heightened the anticipation for the game’s release.

