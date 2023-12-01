Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 leak reveals a Solid Snake and Family Guy crossover

Fortnite Chapter 4 ends on Saturday, therefore, on December 3, Sunday, gamers will be able to start Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 ends on Saturday, therefore, on December 3, Sunday, gamers will be able to start Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nostalgic current season has been the most successful in Fortnite's history, despite years of decline. It remains to be seen whether Epic Games can maintain that comeback, but their initial strategy for doing so apparently includes a Metal Gear Solid and Family Guy crossover.

What has the fans surprised is the addition of the game character Solid Snake in the game. Metal Gear Solid Collection Volume 1 was released in October and there is no information available of an upcoming season 2 or a remake, so no obvious reasons are found for this mysterious crossover.

Though the original snake actor David Hayter did hint that there was more news to come, there's no way of guessing if this is it. One can only expect a reveal or announcement at The Game Awards on December 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since all this information comes from data mining the game, Fortnite leaks have always proven true. Another major crossover is the addition of Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

However, there's no mystery or surprise surrounding this skin as it's the sort of character that the game is used to adding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These details were initially leaked via an ad that went up too early on the Xbox dashboard, but the details of Snake and Peter Griffin were later confirmed by trusted data miner iFireMonkey.

The data miner also revealed other skins, namely, Survey Tiger Guy and The Underground Jonesy skin.

Well, there's no need to worry as the gamers have all been celebrating these two crossovers while expressing their anticipation for the upcoming season.

“Only took a few years but we finally got Peter Griffin in Fortnite,” wrote the data miner in a post on X.

"We’ve had Invincible, Eminem, Solid Snake, AND Peter Griffin within a month.

I love this game," added an X user.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!