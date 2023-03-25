Fortnite's Unreal Editor enhances custom experiences for gamers, but there is a catch. All details here

Epic Games’ Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has just released and promises to provide an array of tools for creators to make custom Fortnite experiences. However, Epic is not tolerating any copyright infringement and has threatened permanent bans for those who create violating content in UEFN, even if they never publish it in Fortnite. This also applies to violating content posted on social media. Epic Games cracks down on copyright violations in Fortnite's Unreal Editor

While UEFN has already been the center of controversy on Twitter with creators making videos of Fortnite worlds directly replicating layouts from other popular games, Epic is trying to avoid any legal complications by stamping down on content that might be the property of others.

Epic is even setting boundaries for creators recreating Fortnite history by not allowing monetization of experiences replicating maps from Fortnite's first chapter that ended in 2019. However, creators are allowed to recreate these maps if they comply with Epic's intellectual property and DMCA guidelines.

It remains unclear how many strikes it would take for a creator to receive a permanent ban, but according to Epic's IP and DMCA guidelines page for Fortnite creators, the company will put strikes on your account for "every instance of IP infringement not ultimately resolved in your favor."

While Epic's strict rules might discourage some creators from sharing their adaptations of other games built within Fortnite, at least we can rejoice in the fact that we can drop into the classic Tilted Towers once more.