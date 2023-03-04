Free-to-play model: A gold rush or a fool's errand for game developers?

Free-to-play games have taken the gaming world by storm, but is it a sustainable model for developers? The co-founder of Knockout City, Guha Bala, recently spoke out about the challenges of the "cosmetics-based, free-to-play" business model. While it may be appealing to gamers, Bala warns that it requires massive scale to be economically sustainable, leaving little room for creative experimentation.

Games like Fortnite have been able to survive due to their enormous player base, while smaller games like Warframe have thrived by catering to a loyal user base. However, mid-sized games like Knockout City that fall in between are struggling to find a place in the market.

The problem is that there seems to be no end in sight to the onslaught of free-to-play games. Even major game developers like Ubisoft and EA have struggled to make this model work, with many of their games failing to generate enough revenue to sustain themselves.

Despite these challenges, many developers are continuing to push forward with free-to-play games. Sony, for example, is developing a dozen or so live service multiplayer games, some of which may be free-to-play. However, it remains to be seen whether this model is truly sustainable in the long run.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it's clear that developers will need to find new and innovative ways to generate revenue. Whether that means experimenting with different types of user experiences or finding new ways to monetize premium titles, it's clear that the "everything must be free-to-play" model may not be sustainable for much longer.

