Fortnite's Ex-Caliber rifle: All you need to know to complete the quest

The Ex-Caliber Rifle is a ranged weapon that players can use to deal damage to their opponents in Fortnite. It is a rare weapon that can be found in Oathbound Chests, which have a high spawn rate at The Citadel.

Why complete the "deal damage with an Ex-Caliber rifle" quest?

Completing this quest will reward players with a free Witcher's Dawn weapon wrap in Fortnite. Plus, it's a fun challenge that can help players improve their aim and strategy in the game.

How to start the quest?

Players can start the quest by going to the Quests tab on the Fortnite home screen and selecting Geralt of Rivia Page 2. They will see that they need to deal 500 damage with an Ex-Caliber rifle to complete the quest.

Where to find the Ex-Caliber Rifle?

As mentioned, the Ex-Caliber Rifle can be found in Oathbound Chests, which have a high spawn rate at The Citadel. Players should land at The Citadel and explore the Throne Room and other rooms upstairs to find an Oathbound Chest with the weapon.

How to deal damage to opponents with the Ex-Caliber Rifle?

Players can deal damage to opponents by shooting them with the Ex-Caliber Rifle. The weapon deals 137 damage if a headshot is landed, 55 damage for body shots, and 55 explosive damage. Players should aim carefully and take cover while firing.

Who is The Ageless Champion?

The Ageless Champion is a boss that can be found at The Citadel in Fortnite. He is armed with a Shockwave Hammer and can be challenging to defeat.

How to defeat The Ageless Champion?

Players can defeat The Ageless Champion by shooting him with the Ex-Caliber Rifle or other weapons. If players manage to defeat him, they will be rewarded with a Mythic Ex-Caliber Rifle that does more damage than the regular one.

Also read | Amazon Luna might bring Fortnite on board to revamp its cloud gaming selection

What game modes can the quest be completed in?

Players can complete the "deal damage with an Ex-Caliber rifle" quest in Battle Royale, Zero Build, or Team Rumble modes.

Tips for completing the quest efficiently:

Land at The Citadel and explore the Throne Room and other rooms upstairs to find an Oathbound Chest with the Ex-Caliber Rifle.

- Take cover while firing the weapon and aim carefully for headshots.

- Try to defeat The Ageless Champion to get the Mythic Ex-Caliber Rifle.

- Complete the quest in Team Rumble mode for a more effortless finish.

- What rewards can players receive for completing the quest?

Players will receive a free Witcher's Dawn weapon wrap as a reward for completing the "deal damage with an Ex-Caliber rifle" quest in Fortnite. The reward will be available in the lobby for players to redeem.