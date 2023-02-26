Amazon Luna might bring Fortnite on board to revamp its cloud gaming selection

Once upon a time, in the magical world of cloud gaming, Amazon Luna was known as the ultimate gaming platform. However, it has recently been losing games, leaving gamers with limited options. In a bid to keep up, Amazon Luna is rumored to be adding Fortnite, one of the world's most popular games developed by Epic Games.

A Reddit user stumbled upon Fortnite in their library, only to see it disappear quickly. The game was marked as "Not Available," but it had the latest version of the game with artwork from Chapter 4, Season One trailer in place. To the surprise of the user, they were able to link their Epic Games account - a functionality that Amazon Luna did not previously have.

Excited gamers will be able to play Fortnite for free on the cloud platform, as long as they have an Amazon Prime subscription or an Amazon Luna+ account. This news brings hope to many gamers who have been limited by Luna's dwindling game selection.

Amazon Luna lost more than 50 games from its Luna+ subscription this month, including titles such as 'Snake Pass,' 'Retro Classic: Gate of Doom,' and 'Bridge Constructor Portal.' This is in line with Amazon Luna's goal of keeping their selection as fresh as possible and offering a wide array of high-quality, immersive games to customers.

As the world of cloud gaming continues to evolve, Amazon Luna is taking a step forward by bringing Fortnite to its library, offering gamers a chance to experience the game on a different platform.

Also read | Fortnite streamer attempts audacious challenge, streams for 113 consecutive days

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to play video games on their devices without the need for a gaming console or a powerful computer. With Luna, users can stream games directly from Amazon's servers to their device, making it a convenient option for gamers who want to access a wide variety of titles without investing in expensive hardware.

One of the unique features of Amazon Luna is the Luna Controller, a wireless game controller designed specifically for the platform. The controller connects directly to the cloud, reducing input latency and ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Luna also supports other popular game controllers, such as the Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

Despite its promising features, Amazon Luna has faced some challenges in its early days. The platform has struggled to attract a large user base, and many users have reported issues with lag and connectivity. The platform has also lost several popular games from its library, including the hit battle royale game Fortnite.