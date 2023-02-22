Fortnite streamer attempts audacious challenge, streams for 113 consecutive days

Once upon a time, in the land of Fortnite, there was a streamer who had been live for over 100 days. Yes, you heard it right! 113 days to be precise. Most streamers would stream for a few hours or maybe even close to a day, but this guy was on another level. His name was iGamer4tv, and he had a mission to accomplish.

As Jake Lucky, a famous Fortnite content creator, explained, "iGamer4tv can't stop streaming until he reaches 1,271 kills, but every 100 bits takes away 2 kills." It sounded like an insane task, but iGamer4tv was determined to achieve it.

Getting 1,271 kills would be an incredible feat, but with every 100 bits taking away two kills, it was like climbing a steep hill. To put things into perspective, most players would be lucky to get 10 eliminations in a single match, and it would take 120 matches for iGamer4tv to reach his target.

Jake Lucky pointed out that iGamer4tv even sleeps on stream, which wasn't unhealthy. It was a pretty audacious mission, but it wasn't dangerous per se. As the days passed, the stream generated a lot of attention. iGamer4tv had become a celebrity in the Fortnite world, and all eyes were on him.

When asked about his motivation for such an insane task, iGamer4tv said, "I want to showcase my skills to a broader audience. I want to prove that I can achieve anything I set my mind to." And with that, iGamer4tv continued his journey to reach 1,271 kills.