From instant coffee to incredible: The best easy-to-use brewers for a better morning

Good coffee at home is no longer limited to instant mixes and basic drip makers. More buyers are now choosing espresso machines that can handle cappuccino, latte and Americano without taking over kitchen space. The shift is simple: people want cafe-style coffee without spending Rs. 250 on every cup outside.

These coffee machines can help you brew café-style espresso, cappuccino and lattes without stepping outside daily. (Pexels)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

A good coffee machine today is not only about pressure bars or fancy controls. What matters more is consistent extraction, stable temperature, milk frothing and how easy the machine is to clean after daily use. Whether you prefer strong espresso shots before work or milk-based drinks during long meetings, the right machine can cut both effort and café bills.

Here are some coffee machines worth considering for home use in 2026.

The AGARO Imperial is built for users who want café-style coffee without spending time learning complicated settings. It comes with a 15-bar pressure system and a steam wand for milk frothing, allowing users to prepare espresso, cappuccino and latte at home.

One practical addition is the analogue temperature dial, which helps monitor brewing heat for balanced extraction. The machine also includes removable filters and a detachable water tank, making regular cleaning simpler. Its compact footprint makes it suitable for both home kitchens and office setups where space is limited.

Specifications Pump Pressure 15 bar Power 1100W Water Tank Capacity 1.5L removable Cups per Cycle Up to 6 cups Milk Frothing Adjustable stainless steel foaming milk frother wand Beverage Types Espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha Temperature Control Double temperature control system (separate thermostats for brewing & steaming) Body Material Stainless steel body Special Features Steam adjustment, removable drip tray, cup warming plate

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Rossmann espresso machine focuses on speed and flexibility. It uses a 20-bar Italian pump with 1350W power output, helping it brew coffee quickly while maintaining extraction pressure.

The machine supports espresso, Americano and milk-based drinks through its built-in steam wand. It also features touch controls and an LED display, allowing users to adjust brewing temperature and extraction timing based on preference. The stainless-steel body gives it a clean look while keeping the design practical for everyday use. For buyers who want more control over coffee preparation without moving into expensive premium machines, this one offers a balanced setup.

Specifications Pump Pressure 20 bar Pump Type Italian ULKA pump Cups per Cycle 2 cups Milk Frothing Steam wand for frothing Body Material Stainless steel body Special Features Professional-grade ULKA pump, compact design

The Morphy Richards Impresso is designed for smaller households and regular espresso drinkers. It uses a 20-bar pressure system paired with 1100W heating to prepare espresso shots with consistent extraction. The one-button operation keeps usage straightforward, especially for beginners switching from instant coffee or capsule machines. It supports both single and double-shot brewing, while the removable drip tray and compact body help reduce maintenance effort. Its smaller water reservoir may not suit heavy use, but for everyday home brewing, it handles the basics efficiently.

Specifications Pump Pressure Typically 15 bar Power ~850W Cups per Cycle Up to 20 cups (carafe capacity) Milk Frothing Milk frothing nozzle Operation Push-button operation Body Material Stainless steel & plastic Special Features Auto shut-off, indicator lights, glass carafe

The Wonderchef Regenta combines espresso brewing with basic milk texturing features in a compact body. It uses a 19-bar pressure pump and includes a metal portafilter and steam wand for cappuccino and latte preparation.

A temperature dial and indicator lights help users manage extraction and steaming timing more accurately. The removable 1.8-litre water tank is useful for preparing multiple cups without constant refilling, while built-in safety systems help prevent overheating and excess pressure buildup. For buyers entering the home espresso segment for the first time, this machine keeps things simple without removing core brewing features.

Specifications Pump Pressure 19 bar Water Tank Capacity 1.8L removable Cups per Cycle Up to 19 cups Milk Frothing Steam wand for cappuccino/latte Temperature Control Temperature dial with indicator lights Special Features Cup-warming top plate, safety cut-off (overheat/over-pressure)

The Costar espresso machine stands out because it supports both ground coffee and capsules. That flexibility makes it useful for households where convenience matters as much as flavour control.

Its 20-bar pump works alongside PID temperature control, which keeps brewing temperature stable during extraction. The machine heats quickly and includes a pressure gauge that lets users monitor espresso shots in real time. The steam wand can handle milk frothing for cappuccinos and lattes, while the compact stainless-steel body helps it fit smaller kitchens. Buyers looking for versatility without managing multiple coffee systems may find this setup practical.

Specifications Pump Pressure 20 bar Power 1450W Coffee Compatibility Ground coffee & capsules (2-in-1) Cups per Cycle 2 cups Milk Frothing Professional steam wand Temperature Control PID temperature control (~92°C ±1°C) Special Features Real-time extraction pressure display, PID precision

The Havells Donato targets users looking for an entry-level espresso machine with basic frothing support. It uses 5-bar pressure and an 800W heater to prepare espresso while supporting milk-based drinks through its steam wand.

The machine includes a glass carafe, a removable drip tray and a washable filter for easier maintenance. Safety features such as auto shut-off and pressure protection are also included. It may not deliver the same extraction depth as higher-pressure espresso machines, but for casual coffee drinkers moving beyond instant coffee, it offers a straightforward starting point.

Specifications Pump Pressure 5 bar Power 800W Coffee Compatibility Ground coffee & capsules (2-in-1) Cups per Cycle 4 espressos or 6–10 cappuccinos Milk Frothing Steam wand Temperature Control Strix temperature controller Body Material Stainless steel & black finish Safety Features Auto shut-off (overheat/over-pressure protection

The iBELL BARISTAMAX200 is aimed at users who want more espresso control without dealing with commercial-level machines. It uses a 20-bar pump with a 1200W heating system and supports espresso, latte, cappuccino and Americano preparation.

The machine features a touch-control panel, pressure gauge and professional steam wand for milk frothing. Its 1.8-litre removable water tank supports multiple cups in one session, making it suitable for families or work-from-home setups. The compact design also helps it fit kitchens where counter space is limited. With a longer warranty option available after registration, it adds extra reliability for long-term daily use.

Specifications Pump Pressure 20 bar Power 1200W Cups per Cycle Multiple cups (1.8L tank) Milk Frothing Steam wand frother for cappuccino/latte Body Material Stainless steel finish Special Features Pressure gauge, cup-warming plate, accepts ground coffee Weight 4.4 kg

Which Coffee Machine Should You Buy?

The right coffee machine depends on how you drink coffee every day.

If you mostly prefer espresso and milk-based drinks, machines with 15-bar or 20-bar pressure systems make more sense.

If convenience matters more, capsule-compatible options like the Costar can reduce preparation time.

Beginners can start with simpler machines such as the Havells Donato or Morphy Richards Impresso.

Users interested in milk frothing and café-style drinks should prioritise machines with dedicated steam wands and stable temperature control.

A coffee machine is not only about brewing coffee faster. Over time, it can reduce café spending, give better control over ingredients and help maintain consistency in every cup.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.