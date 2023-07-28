From Payday to Star Wars, don’t miss these eight free games on Prime Gaming in August 2023

Amazon Prime Gaming has announced the eight free games that subscribers can download and play in August.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Prime truck is pictured as it crosses the George Washington Bridge on Interstate Route 95 during Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for Amazon members in New York City, New York, U.S., October 11, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of the free games in the past months were Prey, Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, and Shovel Knight: Showdown.

Sometimes, Prime Gaming gives away a game just before its sequel comes out. This lets fans catch up on the story or revisit their favorite moments.

For example, Baldur’s Gate 2 was free in July, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is launching on PC on August 3.

This month, Prime Gaming is doing the same thing with Payday 2 and its Gage Mod Courier DLC. Payday 2 is free in August, and Payday 3 is coming out on September 21. Another sequel that is free this month is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2, which follows the first game that was free in July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PayDay 2 (Starbreeze Studios)

The other free games in August are Farming Simulator 19, Foretales, Blade Assault, In Sound Mind, Driftland: The Magic Revival, and Summertime Madness.

Besides the free games, subscribers can also get free content for other games like Overwatch 2, Dead by Daylight, Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Desert Online, Fall Guys, Pokemon Go, Warframe, and Shadow Fight 3. These are some of the most popular and exciting games right now, and Prime Gaming members can enjoy extra bonuses and rewards for them.

Exciting free games lineup for August 2023 on Prime Gaming

Payday 2 + Gage Mod Courier DLC - August 3

Farming Simulator 19 - August 10

Blade Assault - August 10

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 - August 17

Foretales - August 17

Driftland: The Magic Revival - August 17

In Sound Mind - August 24

Summertime Madness - August 31

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Star Wars games are enjoying a revival with the success of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws. Some fans hope that this means the Force Unleashed series will also get a new life, either as a sequel, remake, or reboot.

Star Wars: The Force Unleased 2 (LucasFilm)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Force Unleashed games are both free on Prime Gaming this summer, which could hint at something from Lucasfilm Games, but that’s just a guess.

ALSO READ| Experience the intensity of Star Wars Outlaws with its exciting GTA-inspired wanted system

Amazon Games is still finding its place as a big game publisher, after canceling some projects like Crucible and a Lord of the Rings MMO. But its Prime Gaming division is offering some great free games for its members every month. Amazon Games also has some promising games in development, like Blue Protocol, a Tomb Raider game, and another Lord of the Rings MMORPG. It might become a publisher to look out for in the future.