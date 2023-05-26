From Star Wars TIE Fighters to armoured mechs, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom unleashes creative vehicle!

Nintendo’s release of "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" has ignited the creative spirits of players, offering them unparalleled freedom to express their imagination within the game. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers unrestricted creativity and adventure! (Image Credit: Nintendo)

One particularly creative player has seized this opportunity and crafted a fully functional TIE fighter from the Star Wars universe.

Leveraging Link's new Ultrahand ability, gamers have been pushing the boundaries of Tears of the Kingdom's building mechanics, ingeniously attaching materials together to construct an array of amusing vehicles, such as an Armored Core mech and even a Trojan Horse.

Although the game has only been available for a couple of weeks, a community of players has emerged, specializing in the creation of functional vehicles that aid in traversing the vast world of Hyrule.

One impressive example is an attack drone designed to decimate hordes of formidable enemies. The seamless merger of the Legend of Zelda and Star Wars franchises is also showcased by a dedicated Tears of the Kingdom fan who has ingeniously fashioned a Podracer using wooden logs and wind turbines.

Twitter user _Tara_Clay_ showcased a 30-second video that features a player constructing a faithful rendition of the TIE Advanced X1 model from the Star Wars universe, using a combination of Zonai fans and slabs.

After attaching the various materials, the player climbs into the cockpit and effortlessly lifts the TIE fighter into the sky. The attention to detail and stunning appearance of this unique war machine undoubtedly make it a standout creation among the plethora of vehicles players have engineered.

However, the ship's very limited battery life hampers its functionality, allowing Link to utilize it for only a brief period. Also, the absence of ranged weaponry renders the TIE fighter impractical in combat scenarios.

The Breathe of the Wild sequel not only empowers players to construct peculiar vehicles but also provides them with ample freedom to craft weapons and explore the expansive open world at their leisure.

Exciting news awaits fans as rumors swirl about a potential sequel to Tears of the Kingdom, with director Hidemaro Fujibayashi already brainstorming ideas for the future installment. Moreover, producer Eiji Aonuma has expressed his interest in preserving the game's free-form gameplay as a fundamental aspect of forthcoming Zelda titles.