From Ubi's Assassin's Creed Mirage to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here are all controller-smashing gaming titles for October

The month of October marks a significant period for the gaming community, with some highly anticipated releases. Spider-Man 2 will swing onto the PS5 this month, while Alan Wake 2 is set to arrive just in time for the Halloween season. However, there's been a change in plans for Afraid of the Dark, which has shifted its release date from October to January 2024.

October's game releases: A thrilling lineup for Gamers! (Twitter. X)(Twitter. X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a gaming highlights and exciting titles hitting the market in October.

Big Awaits for for October 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage October 5th PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S Detective Pikachu Returns October 6th Switch Forza Motorsport October 10th PC / Xbox Series X/S Lords of the Fallen October 13th PC /PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S Sonic Superstars October 17th PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One /Xbox Series X/S Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 October 20th PS5 The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria October 24th PC / PS5 Ghostrunner 2 October 26th PC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S Alan Wake 2 October 27th PC / PS5 /Xbox Series X/S

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Join Basim as he becomes part of an ancient organization, embraces a new creed, and transforms from a destitute youth into a refined Master Assassin with a complicated destiny.

Detective Pikachu Returns

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Detective Pikachu is back on the case! In this new adventure, you'll assist the cuddly Pokemon detective and his partner, Tim, in solving a series of peculiar incidents in Ryme City.

Forza Motorsport

The 8th installment in the Forza Motorsport franchise is a reboot featuring enhanced physics, stunning graphics, and a lineup of at least 20 tracks, with 5 never-before-seen in a Forza game.

ALSO READ: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director Stig Asmussen leaves EA Games after two successful titles

Lords of the Fallen

Embark on a holy quest to restore radiance to the Six Beacons of the Sentinels as you traverse the dark land of Mournstead. Journey between two realms, Axiom and Umbral battling enemies and formidable bosses either solo or cooperatively.

Sonic Superstars

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Embark on an adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this fresh take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed platforming action. Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy Rose and explore never-before-seen environments with fully 3D graphics, new settings, and a range of new powers and abilities.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Take control of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in this new installment of the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise. Battle well-known enemies, including Venom, Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, and more, in a larger map with an evolved Spider-Man storyline and exciting new powers.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

After the disappointing Lord of the Rings: Gollum, fans of Tolkien's fantasy world are pinning their hopes on this latest Middle Earth title. Team up with other players to survive, craft, build, and explore the sprawling mines filled with various dangers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Pokemon fans set sail for a new adventure in the DLC: New legends, challenges, and community await

Ghostrunner 2

Set one year after the events of the challenging first game, you step into the shoes of Jack, determined to confront the violent AI cult outside Dharma Tower.

Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake takes center stage again, along with FBI Agent Saga Anderson. They find themselves entangled in a supernatural horror story that Alan has penned as a means of escape from the Dark Place, where nightmares, fears, and stories come to life.

MORE GAMES OUT IN OCTOBER

Disgaea 7 October 3rd PC / PS4 / PS5 / Switch Hellboy Web of Wyrd October 4th PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch Wild Card Football October 10th PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch Endless Dungeon October 19th PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S / Switch Cities: Skylines 2 October 24th PC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S Just Dance 2024 October 24th PS5 / Xbox Series X/S / Switch Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 October 24th PC / PS5 / Xbox Series X/S / Switch Mineko’s Night Market October 26th PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One