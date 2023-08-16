Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine is here! All you need to know about Fountain of Lucine, Hydro Sigils and more

Version 4.0 of Genshin Impact has transported players to the enchanting realm of Fontaine, where a remarkable discovery awaits – the Fountain of Lucine. This mystical fountain promises an array of rewards, and we're here to guide you through the journey of unlocking its secrets.

Unveiling the Fountain of Lucine: Your gateway to rewards

Genshin Impact's Version 4.0 introduces the captivating Fountain of Lucine in Fontaine. Players can unlock rewards by offering Hydro Sigils. (HoYoVerse)

The Fountain of Lucine is your gateway to a treasure trove of rewards in Genshin Impact's Fontaine. Similar to Sigil reward systems found across Teyvat, it's your chance to earn precious loot by offering Hydro Sigils.

Unlocking the Fountain: Where and how?

To unlock the Fountain of Lucine, simply step into its vicinity within Fontaine. This aquatic marvel is nestled just outside the Opera Epiclese, to the east of the Court of Fontaine city. Follow these steps to access it:

Embark on a journey: Reach Fontaine and head towards the Court of Fontaine.

Aquabus Adventure: Utilize the Clementine Line aquabus in Romaritime Harbor to arrive at The Court of Fontaine.

Reach the Fountain: Board the Navia Line aquabus from The Court of Fontaine and alight at Marcotte Station, accessible via an elevator on the third floor.

Splashing into Fontaine: Navigating the waters

Teleport Waypoint: Start your Fontaine adventure by completing the Archon Quest "Song of the Dragon and Freedom." An unlocked Teleport Waypoint in Sumeru's Realm of Farakhkert will help you cross the waters to Romaritime Harbor.

Returning to the Aquabus: If you step off the Aquabus prematurely, interact with the bench near the platform and await its return.

Exploring with stamina: While exploring the watery realm of Fontaine, rest assured – your regular Stamina remains untouched. The Transoceanic Sourcewater protects you by utilizing "Aquatic Stamina."

Gadgets and underwater exploration: Some equipped gadgets may vanish when underwater. Equip compatible gadgets, like Kameras and Hydro Treasure Compass, before diving in.

Diving into rewards: Making the most of Hydro Sigils

The offering process: Unlock the Fountain of Lucine by the Opera Epiclese and present your Hydro Sigils to receive enticing rewards.

Unlocking through quests: You can also unlock the offering system by completing the Archon Quest "Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur."

Facing the "Icewind Suite" challenge: Engage with Maillardet to tackle the "Icewind Suite," comprised of "Dirge of Coppelia" and "Nemesis of Coppelius."

Claiming rewards: As you journey through 50 Fountain of Lucine levels, spending 30 Hydro Sigils per level, claim your rewards by selecting 'Rewards' from the main Fountain of Lucine menu.

Beyond the horizon: While the initial rewards are visible, the future holds a mystery. With thanks to data-mining efforts, honeyhunterworld has unveiled a treasure trove of possible rewards waiting to be discovered.

As you plunge into the Fontaine adventure and unearth the Fountain of Lucine's hidden rewards, remember that Genshin Impact's world is one of endless surprises. From unlocking fountains to challenging suites, this version beckons with promises of exploration, excitement, and exquisite rewards.